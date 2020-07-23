Apartment List
111 Apartments for rent in Irvington, NY with garages

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Dows Lane
4 Dows Lane, Irvington, NY
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
6780 sqft
Dreaming of more space? This impeccably designed colonial set on a private acre will meet ALL your needs!! Double height foyer flows into a cozy living room w/fireplace, 1st floor office, butler's pantry, family room w/fireplace, Chef's kitchen and

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
142 E Sunnyside Lane
142 East Sunnyside Lane, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1600 sqft
WORK FROM HOME and still have plenty of space to enjoy family and friends in this renovated 3BR/2.5bth home located in the Irvington SD ready for occupancy in time for 20-21 school year! Lives like a luxe townhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Irvington
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
2 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
980 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Gould Avenue
5 Gould Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2035 sqft
Available for September 1st occupancy Gorgeous 3/4 BR 2 1/2 Baths young Colonial Home with a deck, large patio & yard. It's on dead end street.
Results within 5 miles of Irvington
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
4 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,444
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 01:33 AM
$
19 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,046
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
20 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,100
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,653
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,997
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
23 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 01:33 AM
$
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,345
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,806
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
12 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1295 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,775
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
48 Davis Avenue
48 Davis Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Available 08/01/20 Large 1 Bed with Garage Parking. - Property Id: 72132 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Beautiful 1 bed with dining alcove off kitchen. Hardwood floors. Ample closet space. Great size bedroom. Heat, hot water and cooking gas included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L
701 Ridge Hill Boulevard, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Condo in Ridge Hill - Property Id: 314483 Bright modern 1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Newly renovated kitchen with custom back splash. Bathroom has been newly renovated.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
125 Battle Avenue
125 Battle Avenue, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2600 sqft
New On Market. Will Not be on Market Long. No Pets & No Smoking. Lovely updated move in condition, Sunny and bright home. Walk to White Plains Metro North Train Station, Bus, shops and Down town WP.

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Club Way
20 Club Way, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
1915 sqft
Relocators Wanted! Your opportunity to reside in the Edgemont section of Hartsdale, minutes from the Hartsdale Metro North and a 35min train ride to GCT has arrived.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
139 New Broadway
139 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Panoramic River Views and palisades, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Located in the Historic Sleepy Hollow.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
499 N Broadway
499 North Broadway, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1248 sqft
Beautiful, sunny and tastefully maintained two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in White Plains' most desired doorman Coop buildings. Unrestricted tree top view; southern exposure.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
68 E Hartsdale Avenue
68 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
850 sqft
Commuters dream! 10 min walk to Hartsdale train station, 30 min to Grand Central. Welcome to Country Club Apartments, pre-war building! 850 sq ft, 1 bedroom converted into a 2 bedroom w/ classic hardwood floors throughout & lots of natural light.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
61 Morrow Avenue
61 Morrow Avenue, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2500 sqft
This new to market townhome rental in the gated community at Hidden Ridge of Scarsdale offers everything you need! Boasting over 2,500 sq ft of space. This 3 bedroom/2.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
567 Piermont Avenue
567 Piermont Avenue, Piermont, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3694 sqft
Riverfront living without fear of flooding due to the innovative construction design of this unique property.

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
219 Fox Meadow Road
219 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY
5 Bedrooms
$11,950
3571 sqft
This Storybook Tudor is filled with old world character and grandeur and is set on one of the most sought after locations in the heart of Scarsdale! The coveted neighborhood is within close walking distance to the train station (0.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
11 Wallace Place
11 Wallace Place, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2185 sqft
Entertainer's Paradise Split Level Home - Features: 3 bedroom 3 baths w/additional summer kit on lower level w/full bath, fabulous yard and patio, fireplace, garage and so much more...

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Yonkers
1155 Warburton Avenue
1155 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Good sized studio with walk in closet and garage parking at the Riverview Club on the Hudson River! Convenient direct pathway from the Riverview Club to the Greystone Metro North (28 minute express to GCT; 38 minute local)l! Includes one parking

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
396 Columbus Avenue
396 Columbus Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
CONVENIENCE***BEAUTIFUL***BRIGHT - This sunlit 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment home offers everything you will need: 4 minute walk to the Train, Laundry in the basement, parking for one car in the garage, along with storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Irvington, NY

Irvington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

