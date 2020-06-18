All apartments in Irvington
Find more places like 23 Washington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvington, NY
/
23 Washington Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

23 Washington Avenue

23 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvington
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23 Washington Avenue, Irvington, NY 10533

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
IRVINGTON NY, A RIVERTOWN VILLAGE along the HUDSON RIVER. This home sits on approx 1 acre in one of the best neighborhoods. Tucked privately from the street it is surrounded by lush Gardens, HEATED POOL, BASKETBALL COURT, MULTIPLE STONE PATIOS, WALK TO THE VILLAGE & TRAIN. NATURE TRAILS in walking distance. Beautifully Renovated w/ 2 Great Floors of Living Space. Updated Eat-In-Kitchen w/Marble Counter, Center Island w/Sink & Seating, SS Appl, Bkfast nook w/Views of the Yard. A Welcoming Family & Game Rm off the Kitchen, an Exercise Rm w/shower & door to Pool, SunRm with Walls of Windows & Fr. Doors Leading to a BlueStone Patio and Yard. Elegant Fm Living Rm w/ fpl and Dining Rm. Tranquil & Spacious Master Bedrm w/Bath, 2 Huge WIC & office. 3 additional Bedrms, 3 Baths & a Family Rm complete the 2nd level. Lushly Landscaped for Privacy. A few blocks to Main Street, Farmer's Market, Top-rated restaurants, & the Waterfront. Easy 40 Minute Commute to NYC .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Washington Avenue have any available units?
23 Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvington, NY.
What amenities does 23 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 23 Washington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvington.
Does 23 Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23 Washington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 23 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Washington Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 23 Washington Avenue has a pool.
Does 23 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Irvington 2 BedroomsIrvington 3 Bedrooms
Irvington Apartments with ParkingIrvington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Irvington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NY
Englewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJ
Airmont, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYHarrison, NYPort Washington North, NYManhasset, NYSleepy Hollow, NYKings Point, NYWoodbury, NYWest Haverstraw, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
American Musical and Dramatic Academy