23 Washington Avenue

IRVINGTON NY, A RIVERTOWN VILLAGE along the HUDSON RIVER. This home sits on approx 1 acre in one of the best neighborhoods. Tucked privately from the street it is surrounded by lush Gardens, HEATED POOL, BASKETBALL COURT, MULTIPLE STONE PATIOS, WALK TO THE VILLAGE & TRAIN. NATURE TRAILS in walking distance. Beautifully Renovated w/ 2 Great Floors of Living Space. Updated Eat-In-Kitchen w/Marble Counter, Center Island w/Sink & Seating, SS Appl, Bkfast nook w/Views of the Yard. A Welcoming Family & Game Rm off the Kitchen, an Exercise Rm w/shower & door to Pool, SunRm with Walls of Windows & Fr. Doors Leading to a BlueStone Patio and Yard. Elegant Fm Living Rm w/ fpl and Dining Rm. Tranquil & Spacious Master Bedrm w/Bath, 2 Huge WIC & office. 3 additional Bedrms, 3 Baths & a Family Rm complete the 2nd level. Lushly Landscaped for Privacy. A few blocks to Main Street, Farmer's Market, Top-rated restaurants, & the Waterfront. Easy 40 Minute Commute to NYC .