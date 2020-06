Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Bright and sunny 2 bedroom apartment in Hillburn. Just painted, new carpet and new stove a year ago. Steps being redone in trecks. Little deck to sit out side. 2 parking spots in the driveway (one car in front of the other). You are able to put a grill and table out on the lawn that is shared with the downstairs tenant. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and water. Tenant responsible for one month fee at the time of acceptance or lease execution.