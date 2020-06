Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Cozy 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment. Updated with fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors throughout. Bright and spacious with high ceilings and tons of light. Right on the lake with access to swimming pool and park amenities. Awesome views of Roe Pond.Come and call this a your new home ASAP. Will not last. Brand new Instant hot water system. Tenant pays for heat, gas and electric. 1 month rent/1 month security/ 1 month agent fee.