Apartment List
/
NY
/
hartsdale
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

109 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hartsdale, NY

Finding an apartment in Hartsdale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
60 E Hartsdale Avenue
60 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
825 sqft
Sunny and bright apartment with golf course views! Apartment features an entry foyer, full eat-in kitchen, large living room, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Tudor building.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
80 E Hartsdale Avenue
80 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Commuters dream junior 1 bedroom w/ parking! 600 square feet w/ entry hall, renovated open kitchen, living/dining room, full hall bathroom, bedroom and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
140 E Hartsdale Avenue
140 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Commuter's dream! 900 square feet w/ entry foyer, dining area, huge living room w/ door to terrace with golf course views, kitchen with granite countertops, hall bathroom, large bedroom, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, huge closet/office space.
Results within 1 mile of Hartsdale

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Soundview Ave
2 Soundview Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Fully Renovated 1 BR / 1 BA - Available for immediate occupancy is a fully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Laminate flooring in the kitchen & entrance way and carpeted living room and bedroom.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
243 W Post Rd
243 West Post Road, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
Available 06/15/20 Huge 2 Bed/1 Bath with parking. Close to all - Property Id: 194230 ***1 Month broker fee*** Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath apartment for rent. Hardwood floors througout.
Results within 5 miles of Hartsdale
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,107
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
16 Units Available
Tarrytown Crossing
1202 c, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,204
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,095
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
42 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1146 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,379
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,350
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,438
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
10 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,434
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,931
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,228
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,267
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
90 Bryant Avenue
90 Bryant Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,800
1200 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio rental fully renovated located in the heart of White Plains. Minutes to shopping, train, bus, highways, schools. Pets are allowed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
3 Sadore Ln
3 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1425 sqft
Spacious Apartment - Property Id: 297712 A spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, and foyer are. Freshly painted. Desired area in Yonkers.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Bridge St
10 Bridge Street, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1535 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath 2 blocks to Tarrytown train - Property Id: 293768 3 bed 2 bath house for rent. 2 blocks to Tarrytown train station. Living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room, full basement, 1 car attached garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
177 White Plains Rd 1H
177 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedroom in Tarrytown!! - Property Id: 288171 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
2 Sadore Ln
2 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Bright and very clean 2 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 285756 Bright and clean two-bedroom apartment off Central Park Avenue with recently renovated kitchen and all stainless steel appliances. Ten minute drive to St.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD
109 Pleasant Ridge Road, Harrison, NY
5 Bedrooms
$29,000
10000 sqft
Available 09/15/20 GRAND BRICK EXQUISITE LUXURY HOME 3 year lease ! - Property Id: 284369 LOOKING FOR A SAFE BEAUTIFUL QUIET GORGEOUS HOME WITH SPECIMEN PLANTS PUTTING GREEN 5 PLUS BEDROOMS 7 BATHS GREEN LAWNS OF BEAUTY 3 year lease Apply at

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10 Stewart Place
10 Stewart Place, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT VALUE! Premier Upscale Condo Complex walkable to Train, Bus & all downtown White Plains has to offer.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hartsdale, NY

Finding an apartment in Hartsdale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Hartsdale 1 BedroomsHartsdale Apartments with BalconyHartsdale Apartments with Garage
Hartsdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHartsdale Apartments with ParkingHartsdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Hartsdale Pet Friendly PlacesHartsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJ
Westwood, NJGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJNorth New Hyde Park, NYCliffside Park, NJManorhaven, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYNorth Hills, NY
Old Westbury, NYByram, CTCos Cob, CTEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYPeekskill, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NYOld Greenwich, CTGreat Neck Estates, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology