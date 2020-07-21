11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hampton Bays, NY
Hampton Bays provided the set for the 2007 movie Margot at the Wedding, a comedy starring Nicole Kidman and Jack Black.
The census-designated place and hamlet of Hampton Bays is located in Suffolk County, New York. From the 2010 census, the population was estimated to be just less than 14,000. With average annual high temperatures of 84 degrees in July and lows of 24 degrees in January, it's no surprise that tourism and fishing are vital components of the local economy. But don't be scared, there's more than fishing and tourism in beautiful Hampton Bays. See more
Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Hampton Bays offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.
Some 2 bedroom apartments in Hampton Bays offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.
Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Hampton Bays. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.