Apartment List
/
NY
/
hampton bays
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 21 2020 at 10:16 PM

11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hampton Bays, NY

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Hampton Bays offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
35 Gardners Ln
35 Gardners Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1488 sqft
Looking for a Sunny, private, clean, and secure waterfront summer cottage? Look no further at this affordable hidden gem! With Plenty of room for guests, this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath (ensuite master), open, loft-style layout has a living room
Results within 1 mile of Hampton Bays

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
23 Old Canoe Place
23 Old Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Contemporary Ranch 2 plus bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, wood floors, fireplace, deck, Fully furnished inside and outside in excellent condition. Circular driveway, storage in basement. Utilities not included during winter rental.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
104 Aerie Way
104 Aerie Way, East Quogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious Bright Upper Unit Condo In 55+ Community.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
8 Canoe Place
8 Canoe Place Landing, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
2145 sqft
Imagine, sun, sand and surf, without worry or care. Get away from it all, but be close to everything you desire. Sound like a dream? Welcome to Canoe Place Landing, your East End oasis.
Results within 5 miles of Hampton Bays

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
23 Old Canoe Place
23 Old Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Contemporary Ranch 2 plus bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, wood floors, fireplace, deck, Fully furnished inside and outside in excellent condition. Circular driveway, storage in basement. Utilities not included during winter rental.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
8 Canoe Place
8 Canoe Place Landing, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
2145 sqft
Imagine, sun, sand and surf, without worry or care. Get away from it all, but be close to everything you desire. Sound like a dream? Welcome to Canoe Place Landing, your East End oasis.
Results within 10 miles of Hampton Bays

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
80 Oneck Road
80 Oneck Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1500 sqft
This Adorable Ranch Is Set In Prime Village Of Westhampton Beach Location. This Cottage Offers Two Bedrooms And Two Baths Living Room With Fireplace, Dining Area And Den. Walk To Main Street.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
188 Main St
188 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1400 sqft
Located In The Heart Of Westhampton Beach This Spacious Townhouse Offers A Living Room With Fireplace, Kitchen, Two En-Suite Bedrooms, Full Basement, Laundry Room, Decking And A Balcony. Prime Village Location. Beach Rights.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
23 Old Canoe Place
23 Old Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Contemporary Ranch 2 plus bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, wood floors, fireplace, deck, Fully furnished inside and outside in excellent condition. Circular driveway, storage in basement. Utilities not included during winter rental.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverhead
151 Scenic Lake Drive
151 Scenic Lake Drive, Riverhead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Located in the private 55+ community of Saddle Lakes, where you are minutes to the vineyards and farms on the North Fork and Beaches of the Hamptons to the South.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
8 Canoe Place
8 Canoe Place Landing, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
2145 sqft
Imagine, sun, sand and surf, without worry or care. Get away from it all, but be close to everything you desire. Sound like a dream? Welcome to Canoe Place Landing, your East End oasis.
City Guide for Hampton Bays, NY

Hampton Bays provided the set for the 2007 movie Margot at the Wedding, a comedy starring Nicole Kidman and Jack Black.

The census-designated place and hamlet of Hampton Bays is located in Suffolk County, New York. From the 2010 census, the population was estimated to be just less than 14,000. With average annual high temperatures of 84 degrees in July and lows of 24 degrees in January, it's no surprise that tourism and fishing are vital components of the local economy. But don't be scared, there's more than fishing and tourism in beautiful Hampton Bays. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Hampton Bays, NY

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Hampton Bays offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Hampton Bays offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Hampton Bays. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

Similar Pages

Hampton Bays 2 Bedroom ApartmentsHampton Bays 3 Bedroom ApartmentsHampton Bays Apartments with Balconies
Hampton Bays Apartments with GaragesHampton Bays Apartments with ParkingHampton Bays Apartments with Pools
Hampton Bays Apartments with Washer-DryersHampton Bays Luxury Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTWaterbury, CTNorwich, CTWest Haven, CTNew London, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CTStratford, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYNaugatuck, CTGroton, CT
East Patchogue, NYEssex Village, CTNorth Sea, NYGuilford Center, CTSag Harbor, NYWesthampton, NYRocky Point, NYCentereach, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeThree Rivers Community College
University of New HavenUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Wesleyan University