luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:04 AM
55 Luxury Apartments for rent in Hampton Bays, NY
Hampton Bays
17 Ludlow Lane
17 Ludlow Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
5 Bedrooms
$65,000
5585 sqft
Picture perfect views of Shinnecock Bay & the Ponquogue Bridge. Enjoy waterfront living with your own private beach. Recently finished new construction with 4 Bedrooms in main section of house with guest quarters above garage with separate entrance.
Hampton Bays
2 Douglas Ct
2 Douglas Court, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
Adorable contemporary with heated saltwater pool. Huge Kitchen, high ceilings and tons of natural light. Private partially wooded back yard and close to West Landing Beach. 3 spacious bedrooms and a bonus room a few steps away.
Hampton Bays
11 Oakhurst Road
11 Oakhurst Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$45,000
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront beauty on Peconic Bay. Perfect summer retreat. Great for all of your water toys. Close to Meschutt Beach. Amazing sunsets.
Hampton Bays
13 Shawnee Street
13 Shawnee Street, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
There are two similar units available. This is all brand new construction and furniture. The duplex's have never been lived in and the furniture is new. Open bay front with large deck and your own private beach in the backyard.
Hampton Bays
7 Linda Ln
7 Linda Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1682 sqft
Your Hamptons vacation awaits! Book now for Aug-Labor Day! Spectacular in-ground 16'x32' Gunite pool in fully fenced-in private backyard. Landscaped property is over 1/4 acre.
Hampton Bays
6 Trynz Ln
6 Trynz Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$21,000
2150 sqft
Gorgeous summer getaway, this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Hampton's house is the place to be! This home features space for 9, eclectic mid-century modern furnishings, and a spacious backyard.
Hampton Bays
25 Squiretown Road
25 Squiretown Road, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
1392 sqft
Single-family house is now available for rent seasonal or year-round. This charming house includes a sunny large back room that doubles as a den and dining room, a walk through the kitchen leads to a light-filled living room.
Hampton Bays
18 N Shore Road
18 Shore Road, Hampton Bays, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
3500 sqft
Waterfront Oasis In Lovely Red Cedar Point. Enjoy The Bay Breezes And Have Fun In The Sun In This Spectacular Peconic Bay Home. Large Home With Six Bedrooms And Four Bathrooms. Room For The Whole Family In One Of The Best Locations In The Hamptons.
Hampton Bays
13 W Argonne Rd Rd
13 Argonne Rd W, Hampton Bays, NY
1 Bedroom
$13,500
850 sqft
Back on Market for July/August 2020. One bedroom apartment on one level with private entrance features extensive natural light. Open floor plan Living Room/Eat-In Kitchen. Bright and airy private bedroom with queen size bed and french doors to deck.
Hampton Bays
12 Dogwood 12
12 Dogwood Road, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Charming 3 bedroom cottage has everything you need to enjoy the summer.
Hampton Bays
11 N Shore Rd
11 North Shore Road, Hampton Bays, NY
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
Beautifully appointed water view beach house with five bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, inground pool, rooftop deck for expansive views of peconic bay.beach access right in front of house.
Results within 1 mile of Hampton Bays
East Quogue
23 Dune Road
23 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
3000 sqft
A Great House and a Great Spot! A Big Ocean Front Beach House with Hot Tub and Pool Too...8 Bedrooms with Great Separation and Open Layout with Great Comfort for a Lot of People! Perfect for Family Wedding Guests etc etc...
East Quogue
24 Dune Road
24 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
This lovely furnished home located on Shinnecock bay and short walk to the Beach across the street. This home has an open floor plan with living room, dining area, and eat in kitchen, plus sliding door access to a large wrap around porch.
East Quogue
162 Chardonnay Dr
162 Chardonnay Drive, East Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
Totally Modern - Like Nothing Else in Southampton Pines. Pristine, light-filled, and turnkey home inside and out. Ideal for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Hampton Bays
East Quogue
15 Walnut Avenue
15 Walnut Avenue, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$38,000
1800 sqft
Charming East Quogue Village home. A stone's throw from Main Street, the Village Green, Hampton Jitney stop and chic little shops in the Hamptons' quaintest hamlet.
East Quogue
29 Whiting Road
29 Whiting Road, East Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fabulous house on the water with a beach at the end of the road. House has 4 beds, 3.
Jamesport
10 4th Street
10 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2200 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Impeccable Home on the water. In-ground pool, hot tub. Master Suite- Three bedrooms, two full baths in all. Kayak on private lake walk to sandy bay beach, playground, and close to town. Home affords lots of privacy.
Flanders
2025 Flanders Rd
2025 Riverhead Hampton Bays Road, Flanders, NY
4 Bedrooms
$33,000
2200 sqft
summer in the woods. This secluded home has beautiful views of nature with no neighbors and a real east end vibe.
Quogue
3 Blueberry Lane
3 Blueberry Lane, Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$65,000
2400 sqft
The classic 80's contemporary updated to the max. Freshly gutted and rebuilt to the highest standards this Quogue Village home was built by one of the areas finest builders for himself.
Aquebogue
17 Leafy Way
17 Leafy Way, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 Leafy Way in Aquebogue. View photos, descriptions and more!
East Quogue
101 Dune Road
101 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$11,000
550 sqft
Great Oceanfront complex. Cocktails and Lobster Rolls at Dockers across the street. Beautiful sunsets. Best summer ever!
Quogue
118 Dune Rd
118 Dune Road, Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
August to LD - $60,000. On the Beach......
Jamesport
43 Pye Lane
43 Pye Lane, Jamesport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
Looking to be directly on a sandy bay beach? This is the opportunity you've been looking for. Ideal location for a summer fun retreat. Waterside deck overlooks bay with wide sweeping views. Outdoor shower. Adjacent to S.
Jamesport
47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY
47 Bayside Avenue, Jamesport, NY
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
1700 sqft
Beach Front Beauty! Ideal Summer Rental- sugar sand beach on Peconic Bay at your front door in private bay front community.
