11 Apartments for rent in Hampton Bays, NY with garages
1 of 36
1 of 33
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 20
1 of 6
1 of 4
1 of 12
1 of 18
1 of 18
Hampton Bays provided the set for the 2007 movie Margot at the Wedding, a comedy starring Nicole Kidman and Jack Black.
The census-designated place and hamlet of Hampton Bays is located in Suffolk County, New York. From the 2010 census, the population was estimated to be just less than 14,000. With average annual high temperatures of 84 degrees in July and lows of 24 degrees in January, it's no surprise that tourism and fishing are vital components of the local economy. But don't be scared, there's more than fishing and tourism in beautiful Hampton Bays. See more
Hampton Bays apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.