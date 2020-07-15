Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Hampton Bays, NY with garages

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
17 Ludlow Lane
17 Ludlow Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
5 Bedrooms
$65,000
5585 sqft
Picture perfect views of Shinnecock Bay & the Ponquogue Bridge. Enjoy waterfront living with your own private beach. Recently finished new construction with 4 Bedrooms in main section of house with guest quarters above garage with separate entrance.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
7 Linda Ln
7 Linda Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1682 sqft
Your Hamptons vacation awaits! Rent now for Aug-Labor Day! Spectacular in-ground 16'x32' Gunite pool in fully fenced-in private backyard. Landscaped property is over 1/4 acre.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
5 Wakeman Ct
5 Wakeman Court, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
Big 2000 sf Colonial, on a quiet Cul-De-Sac, close to the beach. Four bedroom house, with a formal living room, den with a fireplace, formal dining room plus an office. You must see it. Backyard and two attached car garage.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
104 Aerie Way
104 Aerie Way, East Quogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious Bright Upper Unit Condo In 55+ Community.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
202 Washington Ave
202 Washington Ave, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1584 sqft
Country Chic North Fork rental in quaint hamlet of South Jamesport very near beautiful bay beaches, marina, restaurants and shops. Adorable 3 bedroom, 2bath beach house with newly furnished interior, sunny open floor plan and bright hardwood floors.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
10 4th Street
10 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2200 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Impeccable Home on the water. In-ground pool, hot tub. Master Suite- Three bedrooms, two full baths in all. Kayak on private lake walk to sandy bay beach, playground, and close to town. Home affords lots of privacy.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Aquebogue
55 Beach Rd
55 Beach Road, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1042 sqft
Year Round Rental $3000 a month. Three bedrooms, two baths,all amenities .Light and airy house with open floor plan,living room with fireplace private back yard. Quiet community. Kick back and relax. NO PETS NO SMOKING.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
60 Point St
60 Point Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1010 sqft
Move right into this fully furnished, three bedroom, two bath country charmer with views of Peconic Bay at the end of the road. Light and airy, living room, dining room, galley kitchen outside deck, private yard and of course, outside shower.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY
47 Bayside Avenue, Jamesport, NY
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
1700 sqft
Beach Front Beauty! Ideal Summer Rental- sugar sand beach on Peconic Bay at your front door in private bay front community.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
202 Washington Avenue
202 Washington Avenue, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1800 sqft
Country Chic North Fork rental in quaint hamlet of South Jamesport very near beautiful bay beaches, marina, restaurants and shops. Adorable 3 bedroom, 2bath beach house with newly furnished interior, sunny open floor plan and bright hardwood floors.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
2800 sqft
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.
City Guide for Hampton Bays, NY

Hampton Bays provided the set for the 2007 movie Margot at the Wedding, a comedy starring Nicole Kidman and Jack Black.

The census-designated place and hamlet of Hampton Bays is located in Suffolk County, New York. From the 2010 census, the population was estimated to be just less than 14,000. With average annual high temperatures of 84 degrees in July and lows of 24 degrees in January, it's no surprise that tourism and fishing are vital components of the local economy. But don't be scared, there's more than fishing and tourism in beautiful Hampton Bays. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Hampton Bays, NY

Hampton Bays apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

