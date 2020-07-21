12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Hampton Bays, NY

Hampton Bays provided the set for the 2007 movie Margot at the Wedding, a comedy starring Nicole Kidman and Jack Black.

The census-designated place and hamlet of Hampton Bays is located in Suffolk County, New York. From the 2010 census, the population was estimated to be just less than 14,000. With average annual high temperatures of 84 degrees in July and lows of 24 degrees in January, it's no surprise that tourism and fishing are vital components of the local economy. But don't be scared, there's more than fishing and tourism in beautiful Hampton Bays.