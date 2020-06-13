/
3 bedroom apartments
63 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hampton Bays, NY
Hampton Bays
5 Hubbard Road
5 Hubbard Road, Hampton Bays, NY
Newly renovated sunny contemporary near shops. Vaulted ceilings, large living dining area with fireplace, eat in kitchen, laundry, wood deck. Each bedroom has private bath. Furnished. Parking on-site.
Hampton Bays
1 Seacrest Drive
1 Seacrest Drive, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
JUST RENOVATED near Meschutt Bay beach, marinas, and beach and tennis club! Enjoy year-round living or great summers at the beach.
Hampton Bays
1 Sea Crest Drive
1 Seacrest Dr, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
JUST RENOVATED near Meschutt Bay beach, marinas, and beach and tennis club! Enjoy year-round living or great summers at the beach.
Hampton Bays
36 Oak Lane
36 Oak Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
Looking for a terrific waterfront summer rental west of the canal? This 4 bedroom gem has wide open Views of the bay and Dune Road, literal minutes to the ocean, town bistros and eateries and of course shopping, LIRR and Jitney.
Hampton Bays
18 N Shore Road
18 Shore Road, Hampton Bays, NY
Waterfront Oasis In Lovely Red Cedar Point. Enjoy The Bay Breezes And Have Fun In The Sun In This Spectacular Peconic Bay Home. Large Home With Six Bedrooms And Four Bathrooms. Room For The Whole Family In One Of The Best Locations In The Hamptons.
Hampton Bays
18 Cora Ct
18 Cora Court, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Great house, close to ocean, bays, restaurants, train, shopping. Perfect location to start off the summer!
Hampton Bays
6 Trynz Ln
6 Trynz Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$21,000
2150 sqft
Gorgeous summer getaway, this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Hampton's house is the place to be! This home features space for 9, eclectic mid-century modern furnishings, and a spacious backyard.
Hampton Bays
113 Ponquogue Avenue 113
113 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2100 sqft
Charming three bedroom, 2 bath home along with bonus rooms. The property features a sun-drenched pool and pool house perfect for those summer days.
Hampton Bays
12 Dogwood 12
12 Dogwood Road, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Charming 3 bedroom cottage has everything you need to enjoy the summer.
Hampton Bays
11 N Shore Rd
11 North Shore Road, Hampton Bays, NY
Beautifully appointed water view beach house with five bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, inground pool, rooftop deck for expansive views of peconic bay.beach access right in front of house.
Results within 1 mile of Hampton Bays
East Quogue
24 Dune Road
24 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
This lovely furnished home located on Shinnecock bay and short walk to the Beach across the street. This home has an open floor plan with living room, dining area, and eat in kitchen, plus sliding door access to a large wrap around porch.
East Quogue
162 Chardonnay Dr
162 Chardonnay Drive, East Quogue, NY
Totally Modern - Like Nothing Else in Southampton Pines. Pristine, light-filled, and turnkey home inside and out. Ideal for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Hampton Bays
Aquebogue
43 Willow Street
43 Willow Street, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
AVAILABLE YEAR ROUND OR SUMMER RENTAL JUNE,JULY & AUGUST. PRIVATE BEACH! Immaculate 3 BR 1 bath ranch in private bay side community. 1 block from private beach . New appliances including Washer & Dryer. Large rear deck. Outdoor shower.
Aquebogue
17 Leafy Way
17 Leafy Way, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 Leafy Way in Aquebogue. View photos, descriptions and more!
Jamesport
10 4th Street
10 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2200 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Impeccable Home on the water. In-ground pool, hot tub. Master Suite- Three bedrooms, two full baths in all. Kayak on private lake walk to sandy bay beach, playground, and close to town. Home affords lots of privacy.
Laurel
1765 Delmar Drive
1765 Delmar Drive, Laurel, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Comfortable home features large EIK, LR w FP, MBR ensuite, 2 addl br, full ba, office and large enclosed patio from which to enjoy the yard and adjoining farmland. Private association ROW to the beach. Call for video tour.
Jamesport
64 4th Street
64 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1500 sqft
**Update- rented through Labor Day 2020.** Beautifully renovated home in the heart of South Jamesport. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, open floor plan, covered patio overlooking private yard.
Quogue
118 Dune Rd
118 Dune Road, Quogue, NY
Season $125,000; June $45,000; July $50,000 August to LD $60,000; May 15 to June 30 $60,000. On the Beach......
Quogue
29 Ogden Lane E
29 Ogden Lane, Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$65,000
3000 sqft
A private acre on Prestigious Quogue Canal, only a few blocks to Dune Road Beach Clubs and Village Beach. This serene setting boasts 3000 sf of professionally decorated living space with over 200 ft of dock space with deep water for a large boat.
East Quogue
15 Walnut Avenue
15 Walnut Avenue, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1800 sqft
Charming East Quogue Village home. A stone's throw from Main Street, the Village Green, Hampton Jitney stop and chic little shops in the Hamptons' quaintest hamlet.
East Quogue
29 Whiting Road
29 Whiting Road, East Quogue, NY
Fabulous house on the water with a beach at the end of the road. House has 4 beds, 3.
East Quogue
10 Whiting Rd
10 Whiting Road, East Quogue, NY
Large 5 bedroom, 3 bath home newly renovated and painted inside and out.
East Quogue
5 Laura Ct
5 Laura Court, East Quogue, NY
september- november rental.....Large Contemporary with pool & tennis! utilities paid by landlord...6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, master suite, wood floors, CAC, full finished basement with great entertaining space!
Laurel
155 Delmar Drive
155 Delmar Drive, Laurel, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1300 sqft
Charming Laurel Country Estates, Comfortable Three Bedroom Ranch. Private Bay Beach for neighborhood residents. Rear yard with deck off the kitchen for outdoor entertaining. Convenient to Mattituck Shopping Center, Cinema, Wineries, and Boating.
