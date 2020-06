Amenities

Call The Historic Maritime Village of Greenport Home. Reserve this Vintage West Dublin Craftsman style home, and explore the charms of North Fork living. Moments to bay beach. Kitchen with granite counters. Sparkling bathrooms, and hardwood floors throughout. Rear deck and fenced in yard. Ferry, Railroad, and Jitney service two blocks from this home. Available after Labor Day 2020.