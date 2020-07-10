/
39 Apartments for rent in Greenport West, NY with washer-dryer
Greenport West
905 9th Street
905 9th St, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
This home has had a total renovation from the studs. Everything is new. This North Fork property is just a stone throw from Greenport Village. The home offers excellent vacation potential, and is a terrific, convenient summer retreat.
Greenport West
675 Champlin Place
675 Champlin Place, Greenport West, NY
4 Bedrooms
$53,000
3300 sqft
Stem to Stern triple Mint Renovation of the Historic Youngs-Coyle Farmhouse. Bright, Airy, Open Plan with All Modern Conveniences Yet Steeped in Old World Charm. Large gunite Pool added 2019 to Complete the Perfect Greenport Get Away Package.
Greenport West
340 Westwood Lane
340 Westwood Lane, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with Family Room, Deck and a Memorable Community Long Island Sound Beach Less Than 1/2 Mile Away. Labor Day to End of September $7,000 or $2,000 Per Week with Two Week Minimum. Winter Rental $3,000 Per Month
Greenport West
224 Bridge Street
224 Bridge Street, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
Beautifully Renovated Antique Home. The Charm of the Past with Convenience of Today. 3 Bedrooms/2 Baths. Wifi Included. Short Distance to Village Center, Bay and Sound Beaches, Marina and a Winery. July 16th-30th $6K; August-LD $14K.
Greenport West
1075 Inlet Ln
1075 Inlet Lane, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
So Very Close To A Beautiful Bay Beach! 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Baths. 2 Large Decks And A Nice Yard. July - $5,500 Or $1,800 Per Week With Two Week Minimum. Or 8/18/19 To Labor Day (9/3/19) For $3800 Or $2,000 Per Week With Two Week Minimum
Results within 1 mile of Greenport West
Southold
870 Bay Home Road
870 Bay Home Road, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1784 sqft
Southold Waterfront Home with large private sugar sand beach on the open bay. Open plan first floor living / dining room, screened in porch, rear garden covered deck.
Greenport
525 Madison Avenue
525 Madison Avenue, Greenport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location to explore the North Fork. Completely updated 2 bed/2 bath sunny farmhouse. Stylish kitchen with sliders to private backyard. Short stroll to village, beach, and transportation.
Greenport
115 3rd St
115 3rd Street, Greenport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2800 sqft
Top location--Available 8/15/2020--steps from the ferry and LIRR--Totally redone FULLY FURNISHED 4 BR, 4 Bath Victorian, each with it's own Bath, EIK, Formal DR with fireplace and granny porch.
East Marion
65 Bayview Drive
65 Bayview Drive, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1370 sqft
Summer Escape! Charming Cottage in Gardiner's Bay Estates with Private Bay Beach.
Greenport
317 South Street
317 South Street, Greenport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Look No Further! Adorable 4 Bedroom Summer Rental In Historic Greenport Village. Easily Access All The Amenities That Village Life Has To Offer, Restaurants, Shops, Beaches, Wineries, Museums, And More!
Greenport
160 5th Street
160 5th St, Greenport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
950 sqft
Bright and Airy Newly Renovated Beautiful Town House Unit with Stunning Views of Bay,Beach and Beyond. Simple and Elegant Decor.Located in the Charming Village of Greenport.Private Beach, Pool and Tennis Court.
East Marion
180 Knoll Circle
180 Knoll Circle, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Exquisite waterfront home in Gardiner's Bay Estates. Open access to Bay, private Bay beach, 130" bulkhead.
East Marion
2235 Cedar Lane
2235 Cedar Lane, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2440 sqft
Spacious waterfront in Gardiner's Bay Estates with private dock and direct access to Bay.
Greenport
307 Fourth Street
307 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Call The Historic Maritime Village of Greenport Home. Reserve this Vintage West Dublin Craftsman style home, and explore the charms of North Fork living. Moments to bay beach. Kitchen with granite counters.
Southold
845 Budds Pond Road
845 Budd Pond Road, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Rented thru Labor Day. Turn Key Bayfront Beauty! Located On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Willow Point Estates And Close To Bay Beaches And Southold Village, This Elegant North Fork Contemporary Is The Perfect Year Round Escape.
Greenport West
63 Washington Ave
63 Washington Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Pristine condition fully renovated home located in the heart of Greenport Village with designer furnishings, private fenced backyard and access to a sandy beach approximately 1 mile from house.
Greenport West
47 Washington Avenue
47 Washington Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1800 sqft
Newly renovated and expanded 1920's bungalow with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and filled with plentiful amounts of natural light.
East Marion
170 Dogwood Lane
170 Dogwood Lane, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Charming cottage in Gardiner's Bay Estates with private sandy Bay beach. Summer starts here!
Southold
55480 County Rd 48
55480 North Road, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
Available after Labor Day 2020.
Greenport
515 4th Street
515 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Perfect year round getaway in West Dublin. Comfortable, roomy, super clean, within short distance to bay beach, Village of Greenport, Mitchell park and transportation. Relax in your peaceful back yard with in-ground pool.
East Marion
501 Beach Court, #APT
501 Beach Court, East Marion, NY
2 Bedrooms
$12,500
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 501 Beach Court, #APT in East Marion. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Greenport West
Southold
400 Windjammer Drive
400 Windjammer Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful bayside retreat in Harbor Lights. Open concept with expansive views out to the creek and bay through almost every window. Completely updated, comfortable, spacious, super clean and meticulously landscaped.
Southold
355 Terry Lane
355 Terry Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
4000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Sugar sand beach and spectacular water views from this modern Southold Bay stunner. Design and decor is "House Beautiful" on all 3 levels. Exterior living includes 2 waterside patios, deck and master bedroom balcony.
East Marion
1955 Trumans Path
1955 Trumans Path, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$32,000
2200 sqft
Cape Cod-Style Cedar-Shingle House Situated On Edge Of Low Bluff. Wooded Lot With Second-Story Master Bedroom Suite/Deck.