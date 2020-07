Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Cozy 2 Bedroom with loft second floor apartment for extra sleeping space. Can see Windham MTN from Deck. Short drive to Skiing and beautiful town with many restaurants and shops. 2 month seasonal rental minimum, but can be rented for more of the season. Don't miss your chance to have a place to spend some time enjoying the mountains this winter season!