Apartment List
/
NY
/
glen cove
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:58 PM

289 Apartments for rent in Glen Cove, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glen Cove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
20 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,330
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,824
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
91 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,658
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Cove
12 Valentine St
12 Valentine Street, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Cozy and bright 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with EIK, living room on the second floor on tree line street. Walk Up Stairs To A Full Attic For Storage. Shared Yard, Off Street Parking & Landscaping Included

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Cove
19 Tulane Rd
19 Tulane Road, Glen Cove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2156 sqft
Spacious Four Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial with open & airy floor plan. Eat in Kitchen. Famiy room w/fireplace & sliders to deck. Fenced yard. Central AC. Two car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Cove
17 Alvin Street
17 Alvin Street, Glen Cove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Available in July. Beautifully Maintained 4 Bedroom Cape. Updated Kitchen & Bathrooms. Laundry On The !st Floor. Garage with Driveway & East Street Parking. Fenced-in Yard With Storage Shed. Convenient to LIRR, Parks Shopping & Houses of Worship.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Cove

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lattingtown
580 Lattingtown Road
580 Lattingtown Rd, Lattingtown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Charming and private 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, fieldstone cottage! Newly painted, wood floors redone, new furnace new cesspool, new gas stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer and updated electric. Locust Valley Schools, ample parking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Locust Valley
74 Davis Street
74 Davis Street, Locust Valley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
800 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom home in the heart of Locust Valley. Large kitchen with room for a 6 person dining table. Bathroom was gut renovated and kitchen appliances were replaced three years ago. Laundry in basement along with plenty of storage.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Cove

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Manorhaven
20 Pequot Avenue
20 Pequot Avenue, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
950 sqft
Location! Location! Move Right Into A Fully Renovated 2 Beds And 1 Bath In Desirable Manhasset Isle Featuring Hardwood Floors Throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Spacious Backyard with Patio For Bbq, Separate and Private Storage Area with own

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bayville
50-58 Bayville Avenue
50 Bayville Ave, Bayville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Bright One Bedroom apartment on the first floor, freshly painted with private yard and dedicated parking. Blocks away from the Bayville beach, restaurants and park.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
31 Hamilton Avenue
31 Hamilton Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, bright, comfortable 2-bedrm apartment. New stove, carpet, paint in 2019 Yard shared with other tenant. Walk to park, waterfront, shops, restaurants, LIRR

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
17 Mitchell Drive
17 Mitchell Drive, Kings Point, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
A magical, elegant and gracious storybook Tudor home awaits you...Sought after and rarely available location of Kennilworth, 24/7 guarded security gated community. Picturesque, Water Front pond and Manhasset Bay views.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Manorhaven
60 N Marwood Road
60 Marwood Rd N, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1540 sqft
Gut renovated triplex in 2020. CAC 3 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths, 2 bedrooms with en-suite baths, HOME OFFICE, laundry, energy star appliances, deck, hardwood , Apt B rented. A is available for user or tenant., 2 new stone driveways.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
49 Kellogg Street
49 Kellogg Street, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New renovation in 2019. First floor of 2 Family Home located on a lovely neighborhood street close to the Oyster Bay Village Shopping, Restaurants, Beach, Library, Schools, Banks, LIRR Station and Houses of Worship.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
140 Summers St
140 Summers Street, Oyster Bay, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Spacious full house rental located in the heart of Oyster Bay. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living, dining room with open concept. Sunroom off kitchen opens up to a beautiful large yard.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Manorhaven
37 Linwood Road S
37 Linwood Road South, Manorhaven, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
One of a kind gorgeous 1 bedroom duplex across the street from Manorhaven Beach Park! This lovely home features high ceilings, a loft like bedroom, 1 full and 1 half bathroom, in unit washer dryer, use of PRIVATE side yard, 1 car parking in the

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
46 Beechwood Avenue
46 Beechwood Avenue, Port Washington, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
Spacious, sun filled 3-bedroom, 2 bath apartment on a quiet block in Port Washington. 5 Blocks to the Long Island Railroad. 35-minute direct commute to NYC. 6 blocks to Main St shops and restaurants.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Roslyn
61 Bryant Avenue
61 Bryant Avenue, Roslyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roslyn. One bedroom, one bath unit in luxury 55+ rental community on beautiful Roslyn Harbor. 24 hour doorman, washer/dryer in unit, outdoor heated pool, indoor parking spot, fitness center and community room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Sands Point
17 Woodland Drive
17 Woodland Drive, Sands Point, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
2800 sqft
Perfectly situated 5 bedroom 3 full bath sprawling ranch with circular driveway. Set on a beautifully landscaped property that provides serene privacy.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
711 Port Washington Boulevard
711 Port Washington Boulevard, Port Washington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Bright and spacious 2nd floor 2 bedroom, 1 full bath. Beautiful Herringbone Hardwood Floors, Updated Kithchen and Bath. Close to town and train.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
84 Marjorie Court
84 Marjorie Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1596 sqft
Completely Renovated Mint 2 Bedroom 2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Head
16 Union Avenue
16 Union Avenue, Glen Head, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
Lovely Brick Colonial with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, hard wood floors, central air conditioning, good storage with full basement and walk up attic, 2 car garage and huge yard in the North Shore School District. available for occupancy July 20, 2020

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Roslyn
1415 Old Northern Boulevard
1415 Old Northern Boulevard, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
Village Gem! Restored and Renovated Enchanting 1900 Colonial w|4 New Apartments. This Apartment is 1N that boast Wood Floors, Open kitchen and Family Room, Modern White Cabinets and Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Flower Hill
24 Middle Neck Road
24 Middleneck Rd, Flower Hill, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
MORE PHOTOS TO COME NEXT WEEK! To Ensure Everyones Safety, Everyone MUST Wear A Mask When Coming To A Showing. If You Are Looking For Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex With 2 Floors That Features 2 Full Baths, A Balcony, And Parking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Plandome Manor
24 Gristmill Lane
24 Gristmill Road, Plandome Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8000 sqft
Set on over an acre of lush waterfront property,this FULLY FURNISHED 8000 sq ft.
City Guide for Glen Cove, NY

Welcome to Glen Cove, a beautiful little city on Long Island’s north shore where aging mansions and amazing natural beauty create a renter's market fit for kings. If you're ready to live the privileged life, then read on to get all the info you need on renting and living in Glen Cove, New York.

At a glance, Glen Cove is nice, 'burby city where locals can find some amazing apartment rentals. The most difficult decision when renting around here is deciding on the view. It can be a tough choice with apartments that look down on historic mansions, beautiful parks, wooded areas, and, of course, the Long Island Sound. No matter where you rent, a fantastic view almost comes standard with your apartment. One of the most popular places for locals to live is around Morgan Park, which hosts live music on Sunday evenings throughout the summer. There are dozens of little parks and golf courses for those in search of green suburban surroundings, as well as an expansive protected forest area where locals enjoy hiking through woodlands, ponds, streams, marshland, and a stretch of the Long Island Sound shoreline.

As such a spectacular little city, and it's little wonder why it’s in high demand. With just a handful of apartments in town, the law of supply and demand has rental rates soaring.

Though the price of luxury living is high, the perks of luxury living make it all worthwhile. With amenities such as swimming pools, game rooms, movie theaters, and clubhouses, there’s always fun to be had in your own little apartment community. The added convenience of business centers and units that come with their own washer and dryer can make apartment life much easier. These perks, along with all the amenities of the city – beaches, marinas, shopping, fine dining, and easy access to Manhattan – you’re sure to be one happy renter.

Pet-owners will also be happy to know that there are plenty of pet-friendly apartments in the Cove. So feel free to bring along your four-legged family members.

While reading this guide may have been helpful, the best way to experience Glen Cove is to put on your walking shoes and take a stroll through this unique community. So get on out there, and best of luck on the apartment-hunt. Happy hunting!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Glen Cove, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glen Cove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Glen Cove 1 BedroomsGlen Cove 2 BedroomsGlen Cove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlen Cove 3 BedroomsGlen Cove Apartments under $1,600Glen Cove Apartments under $1,800
Glen Cove Apartments with BalconyGlen Cove Apartments with GarageGlen Cove Apartments with GymGlen Cove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlen Cove Apartments with ParkingGlen Cove Apartments with Pool
Glen Cove Apartments with Washer-DryerGlen Cove Cheap PlacesGlen Cove Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlen Cove Pet Friendly PlacesGlen Cove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NY
Huntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYDarien, CTEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NY
Great Neck, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYCedarhurst, NYHartsdale, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYNorth Hills, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeLIU Brooklyn
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyAdelphi University
Brooklyn Law School