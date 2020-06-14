Apartment List
/
NY
/
garden city
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:32 AM

131 Apartments for rent in Garden City, NY with garage

Garden City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Garden City
1 Unit Available
100 Hilton Avenue
100 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
Move-in ready. Completely renovated unit features open kitchen w/high end stainless appliances & new, efficient vent for cooktop, marble baths, hardwood floors, custom moldings & recessed lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,378
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mineola
4 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
272 Courthouse Road
272 Courthouse Rd, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Large, open and immaculately kept 2 bedroom apartment in Franklin Square schools. Quiet location just outside of NYC border and conveniently located near all major roads, public transportation, shopping and schools.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Garden City South
1 Unit Available
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mineola
1 Unit Available
33 Wisteria Avenue
33 Wisteria Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Totally Updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Welcome to Wisteria Avenue. Please see video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. click on "search rentals". This classic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial has been totally updated.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
158 Rhodes Avenue
158 Rhodes Avenue, Hempstead, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,850
1850 sqft
Cozy 6 bedroom house with 2 full bath and full basement with beautiful back yard and huge driveway with 2 car garage Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Kamal Khurana at (888)236-6319 or khuranakamal@gmail.com

1 of 5

Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
Mineola
1 Unit Available
248 Mckinley Pky
248 Mckinley Parkway, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Large Eat in kitchen, Living Room, 3 small bedrooms, Full bath Two car garage plus storage room in 4 family house
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
16 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,307
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,727
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,610
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Williston Park
1 Unit Available
713 Willis Avenue
713 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Spacious 1 Bedroom located in the heart of Williston Park. Updated Kitchen, washer/dryer, garage. Walking distance to shopping,

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bayside
1 Unit Available
80-34 223 Street
80-34 223rd Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1700 sqft
Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
61 Durham Road
61 Durham Road, North New Hyde Park, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
Detached house with 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, garage and backyard. New Hyde Park middle schools and high schools. N-22 and N-25 buses. Short drive to shopping plaza, supermarkets, parks, medical centers and more.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
140 Atlantic Avenue
140 Atlantic Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful large spacious townhouse, Eat in Kitchen, Living Room w/ FP, Dining Room, 1/2 Bath, WI Laundry Rm, deck w/ Gas BBQ, Master Bedroom w/ Full large Bath, Stall Shower and separate Tub, WI Closet, Bedroom, Bedroom Full Bath, Full finished

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Queens Village
1 Unit Available
92-40 218th Place
92-40 218th Place, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Whole house 3 Bedroom rental in serene Tree Lined Street, Beautiful Quiet Block in the heart of Queens Village. Ideal Open Floor Plan, Huge Living Room. Bright and Airy--plenty of windows.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
1867 Aaron Ave
1867 Aaron Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1339 sqft
Desirable, well-kept home,Cape Style 3 beds,1.5 bath, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Roslyn Heights
1 Unit Available
26 Sycamore Lane
26 Sycamore Lane, Roslyn Heights, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,300
Full house rental...Easy living at its finest! Lovely renovated expanded ranch in prime Roslyn Country Club S Section.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
20 Carle Rd
20 Carle Road, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Large first floor 3 bedroom apartment in legal two family house. It features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious eat in kitchen, access to washer & dryer, prime location and parking.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old Westbury
1 Unit Available
75 Bacon Road
75 Bacon Road, Old Westbury, NY
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
9000 sqft
Set Behind Gated Entry on 4 quiet acres w IG Pool,this Magnificent 9yr old Estate Offers Unparalleled Luxury, Spacious Formal Rms w Fireplaces, w Fabulous Chef's Kitchen opens to large Den,1st Flr MasterSuite & Second Floor Jr Master plus 4/5

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Queens Village
1 Unit Available
92-01 Winchester Boulevard
92-01 Winchester Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 bed rooms with 2 car parking, garage, tenant pays only electricity, close to every thing.
City Guide for Garden City, NY

Need a bite-size city guide to illuminate the living possibilities in Garden City? Well, here you go, my friends. This guide will lead you through the ins and outs of local living around Garden City.

Garden City is situated on Long Island, just 20 miles from Manhattan. This little village was founded by multi-millionaire Alexander Turney Stewart in 1869, and since birds of a feather flock together, it remains a very well-off village with some of the wealthiest residents in the country. Locals do their shopping at Bloomingdale's, eat at luxury restaurants, drive luxury cars, and live in the old-town, immaculately-maintained homes from Garden City's roaring 20's, 30's, 40's, and 50's. That's right, they never stopped roaring up here. Typical rental rates range from $2,000 to over $7,000 a month. In the $2,000 - $4,000 range are your studio apartments, one and two bedroom apartments and condos. In the $4,000 - $7,000 range are your enormous three, four, and five bedroom rental homes with luxuries such as Jacuzzi tubs, bridal stairs, vaulted foyers, fireplaces, and home theater systems, just to name a few. Much like a fine wine, it's all beautifully aged and all extremely expensive.

In the apartment communities of Garden City, amenities are very basic. You can expect these properties to provide a laundry room, an elevator, controlled access, and parking. That's about it.

If you need a pet-friendly property rental for your purse-dwelling Shih Tzu or your pampered fluffy kitty, then you will be happy to know that nearly everyone loves pint-size pets around here. However, if you are bringing along a dog that weighs over 15-pounds, then your options will be much more limited. Most property rentals in Garden City have weight limits around 15 to 35 pounds. When you do find a pet-friendly place, you can expect to pay a $500 non-refundable pet fee for each of your furry family members.

Families moving to Garden City will be happy to know that crime is nearly non-existent, save for the occasional Lohan-inspired shoplifter at Lord & Taylor's. Additionally, the atmosphere is perfect for parents who want to expose their kids to arts, culture, and great education while living in a small village environment. All you family-people can rest easy knowing that Garden City has the perfect surroundings to bring up the next generation of urban sophisticates.

Now you are ready for the Garden City life. It's all high fashion, high-brow, high-priced living -- tres chic, tres cher.

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Garden City, NY

Garden City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Garden City 1 BedroomsGarden City 2 BedroomsGarden City 3 BedroomsGarden City Apartments with Balcony
Garden City Apartments with GarageGarden City Apartments with GymGarden City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGarden City Apartments with Parking
Garden City Apartments with PoolGarden City Cheap PlacesGarden City Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NY
Long Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYBabylon, NYNorth Hills, NY
Old Westbury, NYByram, CTFreeport, NYIsland Park, NYEast Farmingdale, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYHicksville, NYNew Hyde Park, NYWestbury, NYEastchester, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Adelphi UniversityLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York