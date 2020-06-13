/
3 bedroom apartments
110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Garden City, NY
Garden City
1 Unit Available
2 E Franklin Court E
2 Franklin Ct E, Garden City, NY
Amazing Ranch in Garden City Village with gourmet kitchen. Fantastic outdoor space.
Garden City
1 Unit Available
25 Hilton Avenue
25 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
Magnificently Restored To It's Original Taste of Elegant s-2019, Calcutta Marble Entry With Sweeping Staircase. Formal Living Rm/Fpl. & Dining. Custom Kitchen Center Isle High End Appl's. Butler's Pantry W/Sub-Zero Refrig /Freezer & Your-Wine Refrig.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City
Elmont
1 Unit Available
129 Meacham Avenue
129 Meacham Avenue, Elmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Walk Up apartment, Eat in Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bedroom, One Full bath,
Mineola
1 Unit Available
90 Main St
90 Main Street, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
This is commercial space, rear space, it is for medical office, retail store, fast food, full basement, face to mineola station parking, near Hospital , courts, post office, shopping, restaurants and more.
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
28 Morton Avenue
28 Morton Avenue, Hempstead, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Renovated 3 Bedroom apartment located in Hempstead Village, This second floor apartment has fresh paint, new floors plus more. This apartment also comes with 1 parking space, and full attic.
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
635 S 12th St
635 South 12th Street, New Hyde Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
HUGE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH NEW FLOORS NEWER KITCHEN 2nd FLOOR APT. HEAT AND COOKING GAS AND WATER INCLUDED SHARED BACKYARD WASHER/DRYER SHARED DRIVEWAY PARKING NEAR 2 L.I.R.R.
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1702 Aladdin Avenue
1702 Aladdin Avenue, North New Hyde Park, NY
Excellent Cape Rental in New Hyde Park with 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen. Full Finish Basement with OSE, School Dist # 5 . Walk to LIRR and Other Transportation. Shopping and supermarket is nearby.
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
1070 Barnes St
1070 Barnes Street, Franklin Square, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
diamond condition 3 bedroom 2 bath home. All redone top of the line. semi furnished . will provide fencing upon request. private new laundry room and newly finished basement. nice private backyard.
Mineola
1 Unit Available
94 Main Street
94 Main Street, Mineola, NY
Living Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, 4 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Close To Shopping, Restaurants and LIRR.
Mineola
1 Unit Available
138 Jerome Avenue
138 Jerome Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Updated Apartment with Eat-In Kitchen, Formal Living Room, Spacious Bedrooms, Laundry Room, Yard Space, Driveway Parking, Close TO LIRR, Close to Shopping and Much, Much More.
East Garden City
1 Unit Available
287 Warren St
287 Warren Street, East Garden City, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 287 Warren St in East Garden City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mineola
1 Unit Available
226 Garfield Avenue
226 Garfield Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 2nd Floor Mineola Apartment. Completely Renovated, Granite Kit with SS appliances. Pull-down Attic for Storage and Washer Dryer. ! Car Driveway Central AC and Heat. Use of the Yard With Patio.
Mineola
1 Unit Available
220 Pershing Parkway
220 Pershing Parkway, Mineola, NY
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom whole house rental. Fenced in yard. Use of driveway. Use of yard. Washer Dryer allowed. Close to LIJ Hospital, Winthrop Hospital and Northwell Health Manhasset. Close to Hofstra and Adelphi University.
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
11 Harriet Avenue
11 Harriet Ave, Hempstead, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 Harriet Avenue in Hempstead. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
75 Meadowbrook Road
75 Meadowbrook Road, Hempstead, NY
Whole house for rent, 6 bedrooms 2 Bath kitchen living room. walk to Hoftra University, bus . store, All utiities is not include. avaible on 08/1/2020
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
27 Farnum Blvd
27 Farnum Boulevard, Franklin Square, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Hempstead turnpike to Barrymore Boulevard to Whitestone to Farnum
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
7 Taft Ave
7 Taft Avenue, Hempstead, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful first floor, 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, nice size kitchen, newly painted bedrooms and living room bright apartment, use of the yard. Close to all
Mineola
1 Unit Available
33 Wisteria Avenue
33 Wisteria Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Totally Updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Welcome to Wisteria Avenue. Please see video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. click on "search rentals". This classic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial has been totally updated.
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
158 Rhodes Avenue
158 Rhodes Avenue, Hempstead, NY
Cozy 6 bedroom house with 2 full bath and full basement with beautiful back yard and huge driveway with 2 car garage Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Kamal Khurana at (888)236-6319 or khuranakamal@gmail.com
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
204 Fairview Boulevard
204 Fairview Boulevard, Hempstead, NY
Spacious 5 bedrooms with extra office and spare room with Sunroom on 1st floor and Deck on 2nd floor.
Mineola
1 Unit Available
248 Mckinley Pky
248 Mckinley Parkway, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Large Eat in kitchen, Living Room, 3 small bedrooms, Full bath Two car garage plus storage room in 4 family house
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
East Garden City
17 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,732
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,580
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
