Apartment List
/
NY
/
franklin square
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:58 PM

126 Apartments for rent in Franklin Square, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franklin Square apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin Square
17 New Hyde Park Road
17 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
This home has it all a Backyard, Driveway Parking & Washer Dryer. Updated Kitchen & Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath on the Second Floor,

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin Square
1322 G St
1322 G Street, Franklin Square, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful, large second floor apartment with separate entrance. Brand new EIK with granite counter tops and new appliances. DR/LR, 3BR, and updated bathroom. Brand new wall-to-wall carpeting, freshly painted and very clean.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin Square

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Valley Stream
400 N Corona Ave
400 North Corona Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
two bedroom apartment top floor, parking included

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
629 5th Avenue
629 5th Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 629 5th Avenue in New Hyde Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Floral Park
381 Marguerite Avenue
381 Marguerite Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 2 large bedrooms, 2 bath with Jacuzzi Rental is Floral Park. Home features cathedral ceilings, CAC , Gas fireplace, and Large Eat-In Kitchen. All utilities are included in rent. 1 Parking spot included.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Valley Stream
420 N Corona Avenue
420 North Corona Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
2 Bedroom rental in small development. Spacious and updated. Parking for 2 cars on the premises. Located near all.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Square
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,745
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1206 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,401
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,084
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
4 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
7 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
101 Jackson Ave
101 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super spacious condo/lux bldg in Mineola - Property Id: 312113 Large 1br condo w/balcony in luxury doorman bldg. Corner unit w/windowed kit & bath. Euro kit w/granite counters & new s/s appliances. Italian tile bath w/new vanity.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
80-34 223 Street
80-34 223rd Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1700 sqft
Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
51 Plainfield Ave
51 Plainfield Avenue, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath 1st. floor apartment. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath. Lots of closets. Washer/Dryer in basement. 2 car parking in driveway.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
39 Grand Avenue
39 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Upper apartment -Best Location - Mint Upper apartment- Gourmet Eat in Kitchen, w/ Granite tops, SS Appliances. Living Room, Bedroom w/ Bath, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in the apartment.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Brookville
147-19 230th St
147-19 230th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1500 sqft
Beautifully renovated spacious apartment Should have good credit and income

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
1690 Grand Avenue
1690 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Newly renovated 1 bedroom garden style Condo in Baldwin with parking. Brand new stainless steel appliances and hard-wood floors. Close to Supermarket, Post office, Restaurants, Banks, LIRR and Highway.15 minutes from Nautical Mile.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
711 Willis Avenue
711 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Top Floor Unit. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Indoor Parking

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hewlett Neck
940 Smith Lane
940 Smith Lane, Hewlett Neck, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,900
Magnificent 6 Bedroom Home. Formal Dining Room, New Eat-In Kitchen W/High End Appliances & Cabinets, Large Living Rm & Den, 3 Car Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Sd#14. 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Fabulous MBR Suite W/New Bathroom & So Much More.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.
City Guide for Franklin Square, NY

“To be or not to be, that is the question.” (Shakespeare) When it comes to Franklin Square, New York, the answer is most definitely 'to be'. A hamlet in Nassau County, Franklin Square, located in the city of Hempstead, is low-key place that its residents love living in.

With nearly 30,000 people living in its almost three-square-miles, it’s a transition point between nearby Queens and the suburbs. Franklin Square is a stable locale with a pretty steady housing market. Not to mention, Franklin Square has history dating back to the mid-1600s, so you know it's trustworthy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Franklin Square, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franklin Square apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Franklin Square 2 BedroomsFranklin Square 3 Bedrooms
Franklin Square Apartments with GarageFranklin Square Apartments with Parking
Franklin Square Apartments with Washer-DryerFranklin Square Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NY
Greenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOyster Bay, NYHewlett, NYOld Greenwich, CTGreat Neck Estates, NYSands Point, NYOceanside, NY
Farmingdale, NYPelham Manor, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NYHarrison, NYRoslyn, NYEast Meadow, NYPort Washington North, NYManhasset, NYSyosset, NYEast Atlantic Beach, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology