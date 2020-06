Amenities

parking accessible

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible parking

Medical Office Share/Flex use. Currently occupied by Pain Management Professional. There is availability for the full use of office and equipment on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Other days can be accomodated through the owner other than Thursdays. Thursdays are not available. Off Street parking. Handicap accessible.



$1,000.00 per month for one full day of use per week.



Listed by Stevens Realty Group 171 Main St New Paltz, NY 845-256-8868. $15.00 application fee includes credit and criminal background check. Contact our office for more information.



Fill out application at https://stevensmanagementgroup.com