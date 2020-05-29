All apartments in Fire Island
24 Sumner Walk
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

24 Sumner Walk

24 Sumner Walk · (631) 589-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 Sumner Walk, Fire Island, NY 11770

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Weekly Rental - Beautiful Beach Home With 3 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath And Outdoor Shower (Separate Cottage Is 3rd Bedroom) Located In The East End Of Cherry Grove. Sun-Filled Open Floor Plan With Great Windows And Skylights, Living, Dinning, Den, And Fully Outfitted Kitchen. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Heat And Central Air Throughout. Wi-Fi & Satellite Tv. Huge Property With Amazing Over-Sized Decks (And Bbq). Completely Privacy-Fenced Compound! Convenient To Beach & Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Sumner Walk have any available units?
24 Sumner Walk has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Sumner Walk have?
Some of 24 Sumner Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Sumner Walk currently offering any rent specials?
24 Sumner Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Sumner Walk pet-friendly?
No, 24 Sumner Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fire Island.
Does 24 Sumner Walk offer parking?
No, 24 Sumner Walk does not offer parking.
Does 24 Sumner Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Sumner Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Sumner Walk have a pool?
No, 24 Sumner Walk does not have a pool.
Does 24 Sumner Walk have accessible units?
No, 24 Sumner Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Sumner Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Sumner Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Sumner Walk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 Sumner Walk has units with air conditioning.
