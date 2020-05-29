24 Sumner Walk

Amenities
Weekly Rental - Beautiful Beach Home With 3 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath And Outdoor Shower (Separate Cottage Is 3rd Bedroom) Located In The East End Of Cherry Grove. Sun-Filled Open Floor Plan With Great Windows And Skylights, Living, Dinning, Den, And Fully Outfitted Kitchen. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Heat And Central Air Throughout. Wi-Fi & Satellite Tv. Huge Property With Amazing Over-Sized Decks (And Bbq). Completely Privacy-Fenced Compound! Convenient To Beach & Town Center.