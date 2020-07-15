Apartment List
/
NY
/
farmingdale
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:26 PM

39 Apartments for rent in Farmingdale, NY with garages

Farmingdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
310 Staples St
310 Staples Street, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
875 sqft
Beautiful Redone 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment. Updated Eat In Kitchen With Updated Appliances/Counters And White Shaker Cabinets. Plus A Washer And Dryer Included. Updated Designer Bathroom With All Updated Fixtures. Plus 2 Ac's In The Wall.
Results within 5 miles of Farmingdale
Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
5 Units Available
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,104
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,784
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
30 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,924
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,620
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
47 Cedar St
47 Cedar Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
North Hicksville 4 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, Finished Basement, Two Story Well Kept Detached Garage, Mid Block Location

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
121 Farber Drive
121 Farber Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gated Community Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom co-op, completely redone new kitchen with Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher stove refrigerator granite counters and new bathroom.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
3 Motor
3 Motor Lane, Old Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
This Beautiful Whole House Has 3 Bedrooms And 2 Full New Updated Bathrooms. Possible 4th Bedrooms. Spacious Living Room Space. Total Updated Kitchen With Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counters. Formal Dining Room.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East Massapequa
18 Nancy Pl
18 East Nancy Place, East Massapequa, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Mint 4 bedroom 2 bath Cape. Home features Granite Kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, den with fireplace, wood floors, ceramic floors, garage, laundry hook-ups and fenced yard. Cost to transportation, major highway and shopping.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
46 Squirrel Lane
46 Squirrel Lane, Levittown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new carpeting and paint, one car detached garage in rear, use of driveway and yard. Landlord takes care of landscaping tenant responsible for watering and snow removal.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
12 Family Lane
12 Family Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Well maintained expanded ranch style with over sized living rm & great rm new eik with a bay window & fireplace Nice quiet child friendly neighborhood convenient to all! a master br on the main level & another master br upstairs.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East Massapequa
65 Weaver Drive
65 Weaver Drive, East Massapequa, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
AMENITIES COMMUNITY AMENITIES 24-hour Fitness Center Resort-Style Pool with Sundeck BBQ/Gas Grill and Picnic Area Pet Friendly Bark Park Valet Trash Collection Complimentary Parking Individual Garages Available 24-hour Emergency Maintenance &

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Syosset
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1761 sqft
Available Immediately. Freshly painted, bright and spacious Split style house. Diamond condition, Lot of updates, new refrigerator, new oven and more....This property features high ceiling, hardwood floor and a nice deck.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
7 Julian Street
7 Julian Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2600 sqft
Hicksville. Mint Updated Spacious Rental Home In The Heart Of Hicksville. Big Fenced -In Backyard Big Backyard, Basement, Laundry, Attached Garage, Immaculate Home!. Must See.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
109 Periwinkle Road
109 Periwinkle Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious mint 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath colonial with detached garage. All new wood floors, freshly painted, owner maintains landscaping, cable ready, alarm system. Tenant must use oil company contracted to burner. In ground sprinkler system.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Syosset
41 Eaton Road
41 Eaton Road, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
Beautiful Clearview Village Split. Rented Furnished for 6 months to 1 year. Brand New Furniture.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
30 Spruce St
30 Spruce Street, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Ranch House In Hicksville Offering 4 Large Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths. Large Open Living Room, Full Basemen With Separate Entrance , Two Car Garage, oil Boiler, Gas Cooking.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
195 26th Street
195 26th Street, Copiague, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1500 sqft
195 26th Street Available 08/01/20 Updated 4 Bedroom Cape - This spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bath cape style home is located on a quiet tree lined street.
Results within 10 miles of Farmingdale
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
20 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,774
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,737
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,845
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
13 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,110
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Babylon
15 Highland Pl
15 Highland Place, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Full house rental close to babylon RR and town. 2 br, 1 full bath, EIK, living room and beautiful yard. Place to park 2 cars, 1 car det garage and plenty of storage on 2nd floor.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
140 Summers St
140 Summers Street, Oyster Bay, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Spacious full house rental located in the heart of Oyster Bay. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living, dining room with open concept. Sunroom off kitchen opens up to a beautiful large yard.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
192 Nassau Road
192 Nassau Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Ideal location in Huntington village. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 garage included. Shared use of w/d in bsmt plus you have room for storage in the bsmt. Lots of windows. Large livrm with room for office, D/R. Eik, fbth with tub. Use of yard.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
West Islip
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage
City Guide for Farmingdale, NY

This village has a fighting heritage: World War II fighter planes were assembled here, and test flights were conducted at Fairchild Flying Field.

Farmingdale is an incorporated village that's part of the Town of Oyster Bay. With only 8,189 residents according to the 2010 census, Farmingdale Village is still dramatically bigger than when it was founded in 1691. The village is easily reached by planes, trains and automobiles: by car via three nearby highways, by train via the Long Island Rail Road from Manhattan and by plane via the Republic Airport (which used to be the flying field). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Farmingdale, NY

Farmingdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

