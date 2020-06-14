Apartment List
/
NY
/
elmsford
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:07 PM

175 Apartments for rent in Elmsford, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elmsford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,125
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,757
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,434
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Results within 1 mile of Elmsford

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
7 Normandy Road
7 Normandy Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1700 sqft
WELCOME HOME to this Expanded Cape on tree-lined street in Prestigious Mayfair Acres! Entry foyer leads to Great Room including Living & Dining Area w/ Charming Arched WALL OF WINDOWS & Brick Fireplace! Beamed Ceilings, Oak Floors & Built-ins
Results within 5 miles of Elmsford
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,120
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,350
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,438
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
41 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,242
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,107
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
24 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,931
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,228
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,267
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
4 Units Available
The Churchill
345 Main St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,158
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with wood flooring, eat-in kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Within easy walking distance of shopping, dining and the commuter rail.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10 Bridge St
10 Bridge Street, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1535 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath 2 blocks to Tarrytown train - Property Id: 293768 3 bed 2 bath house for rent. 2 blocks to Tarrytown train station. Living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room, full basement, 1 car attached garage.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
243 W Post Rd
243 West Post Road, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
Available 06/15/20 Huge 2 Bed/1 Bath with parking. Close to all - Property Id: 194230 ***1 Month broker fee*** Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath apartment for rent. Hardwood floors througout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
177 White Plains Rd 1H
177 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedroom in Tarrytown!! - Property Id: 288171 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
315 Gainsborg Avenue E
315 Gainsborg Avenue East, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Incredibly well maintained updated 2-family home at end of quiet street offers a 2 bedroom, 1 full bath rental with bright eat-in-kitchen and large living room.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
6 Limerick Court
6 Limerick Ct, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2238 sqft
3 BR Colonial Home in the Valimar Community offers Country Club Lifestyle w/Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground. Dramatic 2-Story Entry Foyer &, Living Rm.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 Stewart Place
10 Stewart Place, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT VALUE! Premier Upscale Condo Complex walkable to Train, Bus & all downtown White Plains has to offer.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
126 Fort Hill Road
126 Fort Hill Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
4000 sqft
Amazing amount of space in this 4-bedroom, 3-bath ranch with top rated Edgemont schools. Conveniently located on half an acre of land for you to enjoy.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
140 E Hartsdale Avenue
140 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Commuter's dream! 900 square feet w/ entry foyer, dining area, huge living room w/ door to terrace with golf course views, kitchen with granite countertops, hall bathroom, large bedroom, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, huge closet/office space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
80 E Hartsdale Avenue
80 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Commuters dream junior 1 bedroom w/ parking! 600 square feet w/ entry hall, renovated open kitchen, living/dining room, full hall bathroom, bedroom and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
196 Martine Avenue
196 Martine Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1200 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms in the heart of White Plains with washer/dryer in unit! Gorgeous open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout, separate dining alcove off living room with 2 bedrooms adjacent.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
215 Woodland Hills Road
215 Woodland Hills Rd, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom corner apartment located in the quaint Woodland Hills Condominium Complex.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 Cottage Place
10 Cottage Place, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,700
796 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to rent a beautiful, recently renovated 1 Bedroom condominium in the luxurious Pavilion building. The living/dining room features hardwood floors & stunning modern chandelier.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
5 Wyndover Woods Lane
5 Wyndover Woods Ln, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1000 sqft
This 2nd floor garden style unit in wonderful Coop community offers a spacious living area with all hard wood floors, Dining area, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space, one full bath, private balcony, ground level for easy entry and exit from

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
21 Highridge Road
21 Highridge Road, Harrison, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3000 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY LOVELY AND SPACIOUS HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC. Feel at home in this beautiful 5 bedroom house with many upgrades, central AC and hardwood floors throughout. New master marble bath and new hall granite bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Elmsford, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elmsford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Elmsford 1 BedroomsElmsford 2 BedroomsElmsford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsElmsford 3 BedroomsElmsford Apartments with Balcony
Elmsford Apartments with GarageElmsford Apartments with GymElmsford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsElmsford Apartments with ParkingElmsford Apartments with Pool
Elmsford Apartments with Washer-DryerElmsford Cheap PlacesElmsford Dog Friendly ApartmentsElmsford Furnished ApartmentsElmsford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJ
Glen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJPort Chester, NYRidgefield Park, NJTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NYWaldwick, NJMaywood, NJ
Leonia, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJPomona, NYHartsdale, NYCliffside Park, NJManorhaven, NYPort Washington, NYNorth Hills, NYByram, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
American Musical and Dramatic Academy