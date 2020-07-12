162 Apartments for rent in Elmont, NY with parking

Apartment List
1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Floral Park
85-26 241st Street
85-26 241st Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful, bright, sunny and large three bedroom apartment available in Bellerose! This unit features an updated kitchen, updated full baths, an eat in kitchen, living room, dining combo and is located in School District #26.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
92-01 Winchester Boulevard
92-01 Winchester Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 bed rooms with 2 car parking, garage, tenant pays only electricity, close to every thing.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Valley Stream
400 N Corona Ave
400 North Corona Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
two bedroom apartment top floor, parking included

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
629 5th Avenue
629 5th Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 629 5th Avenue in New Hyde Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
221-33 Davenport Avenue
221-33 Davenport Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
Newly painted 2-Bedroom Apartment For Rent in the Heart of Queens Village! The Unit Features Bright Living Room, Spacious 2 Bedrooms, Renovated Kitchen, Windowed Bathroom, Brand New Hardwood Floors Throughout the unit And Ample Closet Space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
215-25 Murdock Street
215-25 Murdock Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
777 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedrooms apartment on the second floor of a 2 family home. Landlord on the first floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Plenty of sunlight. Stainless appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin Square
17 New Hyde Park Road
17 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
This home has it all a Backyard, Driveway Parking & Washer Dryer. Updated Kitchen & Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath on the Second Floor,

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
240-17 93rd Avenue
240-17 93rd Avenue, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1368 sqft
Full House rental with use of driveway and back yard (No Garage) Formal Dining room and Living room. Full Basement and 4 Bedrooms. No Pets and No Smoking on the premises.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Floral Park
73 Elizabeth Street
73 Elizabeth Street, Floral Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1092 sqft
Mint 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment on the 1st flr & Basement of a 2 Family House. Full Finished Basement with laundry rm included. The Apartment was Fully renovated. There is a 1 Car Garage and driveway parking for 2 cars.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Valley Stream
67 Putnam Avenue
67 Putnam Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
Spacious 4 bedroom house rental, parking in driveway. Neat community living - Under renovations

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Floral Park
88-08 241st Street
88-08 241st Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two-Family Colonial On Lovely Tree-Lined Street. Newly Painted First Floor Apt. Features An Entry Hall/Living Room/Two Bedrooms/Updated Kitchen W/ Granite And New Refrigerator/Dining Room/Private Backyard/Driveway. Ready For New Tenants!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Floral Park
242 88th Drive
242 88th Drive, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2850 sqft
Fully Renovated, New Kitchen, New Bath, New Appliances, New Windows, New Flooring. Basement Not Included.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Terrace
9233 246th Street
9233 246th St, Bellerose Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1 Car Garage along Private Drive Way, Whole House Rental

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Floral Park
381 Marguerite Avenue
381 Marguerite Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 2 large bedrooms, 2 bath with Jacuzzi Rental is Floral Park. Home features cathedral ceilings, CAC , Gas fireplace, and Large Eat-In Kitchen. All utilities are included in rent. 1 Parking spot included.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Floral Park
244-36 85th Ave
244-36 85th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
First Floor of a Two Family House with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room. Close to Hillside Ave. Access to All Major Highways. School District #26.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
221-75 91st Road
221-75 91st Road, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Renovated House for rent in Queens Village. Four bedroom home with finished basement, backyard, and garage. Email or call to schedule a private showing.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
221-37 Edmore Avenue 221-37
221-37 Edmore Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,260
4000 sqft
Very Well Maintenance Colonial Stucco Home Featuring 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom. Fully Finished Basement, Formal Dinning Area, Large Kitchen Space, 2 Car Garage, Private Driveway, R3A Zoning.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Valley Stream
420 N Corona Avenue
420 North Corona Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
2 Bedroom rental in small development. Spacious and updated. Parking for 2 cars on the premises. Located near all.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Floral Park
244-18 88th Rd
244-18 88th Road, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Newly Renovated Spacious One Family House, Close To Shops and Transportation. Gas Heating, Wood Floor, EIK Brand New Stainless Appliance, Granite Countertop, Finished Basement and Attic, Detached One Car Garage, Deck, Patio, Long Driveway
Results within 5 miles of Elmont
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,745
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1206 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,401
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,084
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
City Guide for Elmont, NY

Elmont enjoys the prestige of being home to The Belmont Racetrack. The final leg of the Triple Crown, The Belmont Racetrack has been making dreams come true for over 100 years. Home to races featuring legends like Secretariat, Seabiscuit and Man O' War, it is a legend without rival. Still, there’s a lot more to Elmont than horses. The city is home to Nelson Demille and Vinny Testaverde as well as a large portion of America’s history.

Located on the border of Queens, Elmont is an ideal place for enjoying the good life outside the city. This is a classic American bedroom community. If too much quiet gives you a headache, don't even think about moving here. Residents retreat from their jobs and busy lives in the downtown high rises to quiet suburban homes on tree-lined lanes with manicured lawns and cul-de-sacs. One of the original settlements that flourished during the mass immigration of the 1800s, this area has seen more history than most of the country can claim. It remains a desirable place to begin a new life (unless you hate suburbia). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Elmont, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elmont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

