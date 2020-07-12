162 Apartments for rent in Elmont, NY with parking
Elmont enjoys the prestige of being home to The Belmont Racetrack. The final leg of the Triple Crown, The Belmont Racetrack has been making dreams come true for over 100 years. Home to races featuring legends like Secretariat, Seabiscuit and Man O' War, it is a legend without rival. Still, there’s a lot more to Elmont than horses. The city is home to Nelson Demille and Vinny Testaverde as well as a large portion of America’s history.
Located on the border of Queens, Elmont is an ideal place for enjoying the good life outside the city. This is a classic American bedroom community. If too much quiet gives you a headache, don't even think about moving here. Residents retreat from their jobs and busy lives in the downtown high rises to quiet suburban homes on tree-lined lanes with manicured lawns and cul-de-sacs. One of the original settlements that flourished during the mass immigration of the 1800s, this area has seen more history than most of the country can claim. It remains a desirable place to begin a new life (unless you hate suburbia). See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elmont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.