162 Apartments for rent in Elmont, NY with parking

City Guide for Elmont, NY

Elmont enjoys the prestige of being home to The Belmont Racetrack. The final leg of the Triple Crown, The Belmont Racetrack has been making dreams come true for over 100 years. Home to races featuring legends like Secretariat, Seabiscuit and Man O' War, it is a legend without rival. Still, there’s a lot more to Elmont than horses. The city is home to Nelson Demille and Vinny Testaverde as well as a large portion of America’s history.