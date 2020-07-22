Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

180 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Eastchester, NY

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Eastchester should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and...

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Tuckahoe Avenue
15 Tuckahoe Avenue, Eastchester, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,900
2700 sqft
Very charming home includes second kitchen, full bathroom, living room, and two bedrooms on the ground floor.
Results within 1 mile of Eastchester
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,860
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,291
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Results within 5 miles of Eastchester
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,953
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,366
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
1048 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS!! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle. Amazing Lease Offers! Up to 2 months free and lease terms 12 to 24 months.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,100
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,653
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,997
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
23 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,345
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,806
1054 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
26 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,542
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,606
1067 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
11 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,380
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
33 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,140
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
23 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,554
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
10 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,875
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,745
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,127
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
2 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,050
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
4 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,420
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1295 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:33 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1060 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
82 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Main Street 4
17 Main St, Dobbs Ferry, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Magnificent NYC style 3BR Loft with Hudson view - Property Id: 325312 3 bedroom LOFT Manhattan style SPACIOUS MAGNIFICENT OPEN APARTMENT overlooking Hudson River (3 flight up; NO ONE ABOVE) TOP FLOOR unwind from tough day at work overlooking

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
South Side
5 West 4 Street 53
5 West 4th Street, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 222098 Nice large 1 bedroom apartment close to all shopping schools hospitals laundry highways Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
Sherwood Terrace
3 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248276 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Baychester
3347 Seymour Ave 2F
3347 Seymour Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,575
550 sqft
Unit 2F Available 08/01/20 Bright Renovated Bronx One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 310049 Completely renovated one bedroom apartment with all stainless steel appliances, beautiful stained hardwood floors, intercom system for guests and

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wakefield
4011 Bronxwood Ave 6
4011 Bronxwood Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
3 bedroom 1bath renovated - Property Id: 323429 3 bedroom 1 bath fully renovated $2200 call 914 837 2172 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4011-bronxwood-ave-bronx-ny-unit-6/323429 Property Id 323429 (RLNE5973386)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
1 Sherwood Ter BSMT
1 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
2 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248360 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Side
472 Gramatan Ave 1DD
472 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Co-op Rental in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 213415 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
City Guide for Eastchester, NY

Eastchester, New York is older than the USA. The town started in 1664 when 10 families high-tailed it to the area from Fairfield, Connecticut. A year later, the Eastchester Covenant defined the must-follow list for everyone within reading distance. In the 1840s, the landscape went from farmville to it current township when the railroad arrived.

Heading home for Eastchester is like going for summer vacation at grandma's house in the country, if grandma was the head of a Fortune 500 company and lived in a house with more Grecian columns than in the original Acropolis. The trees, lakes and small-town retail sections make it easy to forget that you're in one of the more densely populated and urban locations of the state. And the population is small enough that Bill behind the counter will call you by your first name every time you pop in for groceries. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Eastchester, NY

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Eastchester should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Eastchester may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Eastchester. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

