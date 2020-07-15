29 Apartments for rent in East Islip, NY with balconies
Originally labeled "East of Islip," referring to the larger close-by town of Islip, it formally acquired its East Islip name in 1890 from the Nicoll estate's heirs.
East Islip, along with its contiguous neighbor, Great River, takes a back seat to no other locale when it comes to discussing American founding fathers and the settlement history of older, more established communities in and around the suburban New York City metropolitan area. East Islip, located in central Long Island, is a snappy commute of 45 miles as the crow flies from central Manhattan. It's such a relatively small enclave that it collectively shares, along with Great River, just one postal zip code between them (11730). It's labeled as a CDP (census designated place) by the United States Census Bureau. As of 2010, the area boasted 14,475 residents, all of whom are able to partake in the idyllic, classic seashore region of Great South Bay that borders it. Throw in nearby offshore Fire Island, and you've got a summertime of fun and relaxation to die for. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Islip renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.