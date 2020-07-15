29 Apartments for rent in East Islip, NY with balconies

Apartment List
1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East Islip
16 Tern Court
16 Tern Court, East Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
Come See This Beautiful Rental Right In East Islip. This Rental Offers A Private Entrance w/ A Fenced In Patio Area, A Spacious Master Bedroom On The 2nd Floor w/ A Jacuzzi Tub And A Fire Place.
Results within 1 mile of East Islip

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Islip Terrace
38 Nassau Street
38 Nassau St, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Lovely well built brick/sided Duplex - East Islip Schools! Large 2nd floor carpeted apartment with 3 Lg BR's, Lg. FLR/DR, EIK, Updated FB, Laundry hookup in basement w/Locked storage closet.
Results within 5 miles of East Islip
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
29 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,776
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Beach
440 Dehnhoff
440 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
Available To Rent For $4,600 Plus Cleaning And Utilities.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
211 Towne House Vlg
211 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
871 sqft
Upgraded 2nd floor condo with newer carpet, spacious and bright living/dining room combo, updated kitchen and appliances.. 2 bedrooms with sliding glass doors to the balcony. Newer laundry, A/C units.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Brightwaters
31 Hiawatha Drive
31 Hiawatha Drive, Brightwaters, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
2400 sqft
Charming Colonial In Brightwaters Village. Living Room W/ Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, New Eat In Kitchen . Sun Porch, Study. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED!

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Beach
845 Evergreen Walk
845 Evergreen Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,500
Bright And Airy Beach Home Four Houses From The Ocean. There Are Two Master Bedrooms En-Suite, Great Deck Area For Entertaining. June 1-July 5 2020 $25,000. Rest Of July $5,500 Per Week. August $6,000 Per Week.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Beach
281 Wilmot Road
281 Wilmont Road, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
Available To Rent Weekly For $10,000 to $12,000, depending on the week rented. Newly Renovated With A Fabulous Pool And A Large Deck. Perfect For A Big Family! Located On One Of The Best Blocks In Ocean Beach!

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Beach
342 Dehnhoff Walk
342 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Available Weekly For Rent For $6,000. Centrally Located. Newly Renovated, Fabulous House For Family Vacations. New Large Screened In Porch For Entertaining. Sleeps 11/12 Comfortable.

1 of 15

Last updated April 17 at 05:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
3 Hunter Drive
3 Hunter Dr, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1200 sqft
Diamond Ground Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit W/ Full Basement in Gated Community. Open Floor Plan W/New Carpets Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Beach
690 Ocean Breeze
690 Ocean Breeze Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Fabulous Location! Great Deck, Clean, Bright, And Perfect For Families!

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Beach
468 Dehnhoff
468 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Situated In The Heart Of The Village. Great For Large Groups. Relax On The Front Porch And Enjoy The Outdoor Kitchen!

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
31 Homesite
31 Homesite Avenue, Fire Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
Contemporary Fabulous Roof Deck With Great Bay Views!
Results within 10 miles of East Islip
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
44 Units Available
Hauppauge
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
Studio
$1,649
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,908
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
32 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,440
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
161 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Centereach
16 Wildwood St
16 Wildwood Street, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Amazing and close to all. Washer/dryer and patio. Central AC, own thermostat> Kitchen has dinning area, Beautiful layout, lots of closets.50 inch TV in living room. Private parking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
204 Millard
204 Millard Ave, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Pretty as a picture!! This lovely 1 bedroom Lakefront Unit offers a spacious layout, large living room with entrance to walk out lakefront deck, updated kitchen and appliances, hardwood floors, located in a Gated Community, pool, tennis courts,

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
24 Sumner Walk
24 Sumner Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Weekly Rental - Beautiful Beach Home With 3 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath And Outdoor Shower (Separate Cottage Is 3rd Bedroom) Located In The East End Of Cherry Grove.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Sayville
142 Marion St
142 Marion Street, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious Colonial located in beautiful Sayville. Close to town, ferries and beaches. First floor has FLR, FDR, EIK, Den with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and sky lights.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Commack
20 Gamay Court
20 Gamay Court, Commack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Ranch Side of Duplex in Country Woods. Three Bedroom, 2Full Bath with EIK, Living Rom, Sliders to Deck and Yard,CAC, Gas Heat, Cul de sac. Garage Storage. Pets Allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
West Islip
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Seneca
11 Seneca Street, Fire Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
Perfect beach House For A Large Family. Private, Spacious Deck For Entertaining. Sleeps 12 Comfortably. Enjoy the Outdoor Shower, And Screened In Porch. This Home Includes 8 Bikes, A Wagon, Beach Chairs, And Beach Umbrella.
City Guide for East Islip, NY

Originally labeled "East of Islip," referring to the larger close-by town of Islip, it formally acquired its East Islip name in 1890 from the Nicoll estate's heirs.

East Islip, along with its contiguous neighbor, Great River, takes a back seat to no other locale when it comes to discussing American founding fathers and the settlement history of older, more established communities in and around the suburban New York City metropolitan area. East Islip, located in central Long Island, is a snappy commute of 45 miles as the crow flies from central Manhattan. It's such a relatively small enclave that it collectively shares, along with Great River, just one postal zip code between them (11730). It's labeled as a CDP (census designated place) by the United States Census Bureau. As of 2010, the area boasted 14,475 residents, all of whom are able to partake in the idyllic, classic seashore region of Great South Bay that borders it. Throw in nearby offshore Fire Island, and you've got a summertime of fun and relaxation to die for. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in East Islip, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Islip renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

