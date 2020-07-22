Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:33 PM

23 Apartments for rent in East Atlantic Beach, NY with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in East Atlantic Beach means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consi... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
1347 Park Street
1347 Park Street, East Atlantic Beach, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
Absolutely Magnificent Summer Rental From August 1st - 30th!!!!! Custom Stone Beach Home On Stunning Large Property In the Atlantic Beach Estates. This 5 Bedroom 3.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
1435 Park St
1435 Park Street, East Atlantic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Every Day is Vacation in the Prestigious Estates Section of Atlantic Beach! Enjoy Access to the Private Beach Club with all the Amenities Including Locker, Showers, Cabana Boys and Parking.
Results within 1 mile of East Atlantic Beach

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
35 Tennesse Avenue
35 Tennessee Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Oceanviews from your front porch, this updated beach house puts you in a prime location to swim in the ocean and enjoy Long Beachs trendy west end shops and restaurants! Open concept from front door to back. Laundry.
Results within 5 miles of East Atlantic Beach
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,105
1353 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
360 Shore Rd 8B
360 Shore Rd, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$12,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTAL Long Beach 360 Shore Rd Now-Oct.1, Pkg inc. - Property Id: 313185 Summer Rental Immaculate & Clean Furnished Large 1 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
854 E Broadway
854 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,725
1400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large One Bedroom On 6th Floor With over sized Deck with ocean view and New York City skyline view. Located On The East End In A Luxury Rental Building On The Ocean. Enjoy Large Rooms, Amazing Closet Space & Great Sunlight.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Lawrence
260 Central Avenue
260 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious Condominium With 5 Star Amenities, 3rd Floor, 1BR, 1.5 Bath Apt In Elevator Bldg, LR/DR, Wood & Granite Kitchen W/Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Island, Terrace, Washer/Dryer, Parking & Storage Included. Close To All.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
FURNISHED Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3500 or year round 4500 RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
100 Daly Boulevard
100 Daly Boulevard, Oceanside, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
24 Hr Gated Community - 3 Pools - Gym - Tennis/Basketball too much to list. 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath Duplex , Balcony and Deck, Washer/Dryer in Unit. Convenient to stores and railroad

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
220 W Broadway
220 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fabulous, Redone Unit w/ Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Oven. New Vinyl Floors, 2 New Bathrooms, 3 Large Walk In Closets, New Heat & A/C. Beautiful Ocean View. Parking Spot Included.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
650 Shore Road
650 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,800
1 Bedroom
Ask
Oceanfront Building Includes Oceanfront Deck and in Ground Pool with Direct Access To the Beach, Oceanfront Library, Private Saunas and Top of the Line Exclusive Gym With Private Weight Room, Lovely Alcove Studio with an Enclosed Cozy Dreaming Room,

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
420 Shore Road
420 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront building!! Very large and spacious unit, large living room, large bedroom, dining area, kitchen, lots of closets, large terrace with waterview, pool , gym, washer/dryer on each floor!!

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
2 Richmond Road
2 Richmond Road, Lido Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Finest Luxury Oceanfront Living at The Lido Towers. Available 2 Bedroom Condo With Ocean Facing Balcony, and Ample Parking.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
100 W Broadway Boulevard
100 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Triple Mint Duplex in Oceanfront Building Offers Private Outdoor Rooftop Parking Spot, Heated Oceanfront Pool, State of the Art Gym, Sauna, Bike Room.....

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
185 W Park Avenue
185 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
950 sqft
Bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in desirable Park Ave. Bldg. Penthouse unit with City/Bay views. Wood & ceramic floors, Cathedral ceilings, Jacuzzi bath, washer/dryer in unit. Lots of closets/storage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
360 Shore Road
360 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Summer Rental. Immaculate! Clean, Bright, Furnished Large 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Apartment, Over Sized Terrace With Stunning Ocean Views.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
13 Carousel Ln
13 Carousel Lane, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
fully furnished Sprawling ranch family room formal living room dining room large gourmet kitchen yard with pool
Results within 10 miles of East Atlantic Beach
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
6 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,474
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
26 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,855
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1203 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hempstead
125 Hempstead Gardens Drive
125 Hempstead Gardens Drive, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
500 sqft
A must see. This beautiful ~500 sq ft 2 story walk up co-op, nestled in a quiet residential community, located on the 2nd floor.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
2861 Terrell Ave
2861 Terrell Avenue, Oceanside, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
Spacious High Ranch with 3/4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Private Yard with In-ground Pool

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
750 Lido Boulevard
750 Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
three bedroom two bath with large terrace pool parking private beach
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in East Atlantic Beach, NY

Finding apartments with a pool in East Atlantic Beach means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in East Atlantic Beach could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

