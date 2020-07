Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Private two story in two family house. Fenced in yard. Hardwood flooring. Small dishwasher. All utilities included even electric for two tenants! Conveniently located in the Hamlet of Glenham. Between Beacon and Fishkill. Great commuter location. No pets. No smoking. Good credit, rental and employment history required. PRIVATE DIRT ROAD- VERY BUMPY- NOT FOR LOWERED VEHICLES OR SPORT CARS