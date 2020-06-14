Apartment List
/
NY
/
dobbs ferry
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Dobbs Ferry, NY with garage

Dobbs Ferry apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Results within 5 miles of Dobbs Ferry
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
17 Units Available
Tarrytown Crossing
1202 c, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,204
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Yonkers
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,107
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,379
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,434
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,931
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,228
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,267
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
3 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
87 Maple Street
87 Maple Street, Eastchester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1350 sqft
Four year young Luxury Town Home! Conveniently located steps away from shopping, Trader Joe and public transportation, this bright and beautiful unit offers a lovely entry w/ large coat/ storage closet, laundry and access to large 2-Car Garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
140 E Hartsdale Avenue
140 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Commuter's dream! 900 square feet w/ entry foyer, dining area, huge living room w/ door to terrace with golf course views, kitchen with granite countertops, hall bathroom, large bedroom, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, huge closet/office space.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
17 Meadow Avenue
17 Meadow Avenue, Bronxville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
2926 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY. This stunning Victorian is located in the heart of Bronxville. It is a quick stroll to the train, school, restaurants, shops and grocery store.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
Rivervue
1 Scarsdale Rd, Tuckahoe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1811 sqft
Just steps from the train and a quick commute to Grand Central Station, this dramatic loft-style corner apartment with soaring 12'-14'ceilings in a white-glove landmarked building is a rare find.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
52 Hudson Avenue
52 Hudson Avenue, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2208 sqft
Remodeled in 2015 features include central air, luxurious private laundry room, wet bar, high quality kitchen with granite and stainless steel, soft close cabinetry, gleaming wood floors, 9 foot ceilings, back yard area for BBQ, rocking chair front

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
128 Chatterton Parkway
128 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1213 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated townhouse style apartment in walking distance to White Plains train station and downtown area.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
219 Fox Meadow Road
219 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY
5 Bedrooms
$11,950
3571 sqft
This Storybook Tudor is filled with old world character and grandeur and is set on one of the most sought after locations in the heart of Scarsdale! The coveted neighborhood is within close walking distance to the train station (0.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Northwest Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1155 Warburton Avenue
1155 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Condo at the Riverview Club on the Hudson River boasting full amenities! Convenient direct pathway from the Riverview Club to the Greystone Metro North (28 minute express to GCT; 38 minute local)l! Includes one indoor parking spot and full

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
396 Columbus Avenue
396 Columbus Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
CONVENIENCE***BEAUTIFUL***BRIGHT - This sunlit 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment home offers everything you will need: 4 minute walk to the Train, Laundry in the basement, parking for one car in the garage, along with storage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
86 Massitoa Road
86 Massitoa Road, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1532 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful stone front California ranch home. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this house is meticulously kept and will be ready to move-in by August.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
26 Smith Avenue
26 Smith Avenue, South Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
Stunning period details abound in this riverview apartment in quiet cul de sac tucked away at the end of a riverfront street close to the village of Nyack but nestled within a park like setting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Dobbs Ferry, NY

Dobbs Ferry apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Dobbs Ferry 1 BedroomsDobbs Ferry 2 BedroomsDobbs Ferry 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDobbs Ferry 3 BedroomsDobbs Ferry Accessible Apartments
Dobbs Ferry Apartments with BalconyDobbs Ferry Apartments with GarageDobbs Ferry Apartments with GymDobbs Ferry Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDobbs Ferry Apartments with Parking
Dobbs Ferry Apartments with PoolDobbs Ferry Apartments with Washer-DryerDobbs Ferry Dog Friendly ApartmentsDobbs Ferry Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJ
Westwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJGreat Neck, NYWaldwick, NJMaywood, NJLeonia, NJWood-Ridge, NJNyack, NY
Tuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJPomona, NYGuttenberg, NJHartsdale, NYCliffside Park, NJManorhaven, NYPaterson, NJPort Washington, NYByram, CTCos Cob, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Mercy CollegeCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology