7/10 FULLY AVAILABLE Cozy 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment in Cornwall on Hudson. Walk to village! Lovely CARPET REMOVED AND NEW FLOORING installed in ALL ROOMS - Bed/Lvg Rm Photo does not show new floor. Newer appliances! Quiet dead end street. Walking distance to village school, shops. Heat and water are included. Electric and Gas stove/hot water tenant responsibility. Yard shared among other tenants. Will NOT LAST!