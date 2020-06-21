972 Skyline Drive

Amenities

chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area. Great tree-lined, quiet neighborhood facing a beautiful nature preserve (full views from every window), 24-hour security + Neighborhood Watch program, gated-community with indoor/outdoor pool, golf course, playgrounds, bowling alley, full service gym, movie theater, tennis courts, clubhouse with a great restaurant, ample parking and the world's best neighbors. Central air/ heat. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Included in unit: Laundry room with brand new full washer/ dryer, and storage room. Plenty of closets. This also includes a private patio, Weber grill, & professionally landscaped garden. There's a great bench to relax in the sunshine, enjoy a good book, listen to the birds sing and to enjoy the evening stars. Hiking, bike and running trails abound. Condo with view of beautiful Crepe Myrtle tree that blossoms Spring thru Fall.