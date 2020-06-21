All apartments in Coram
Find more places like 972 Skyline Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coram, NY
/
972 Skyline Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:17 AM

972 Skyline Drive

972 Skyline Drive · (631) 289-5151 ext. 721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coram
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY 11784
Coram

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area. Great tree-lined, quiet neighborhood facing a beautiful nature preserve (full views from every window), 24-hour security + Neighborhood Watch program, gated-community with indoor/outdoor pool, golf course, playgrounds, bowling alley, full service gym, movie theater, tennis courts, clubhouse with a great restaurant, ample parking and the world's best neighbors. Central air/ heat. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Included in unit: Laundry room with brand new full washer/ dryer, and storage room. Plenty of closets. This also includes a private patio, Weber grill, & professionally landscaped garden. There's a great bench to relax in the sunshine, enjoy a good book, listen to the birds sing and to enjoy the evening stars. Hiking, bike and running trails abound. Condo with view of beautiful Crepe Myrtle tree that blossoms Spring thru Fall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 972 Skyline Drive have any available units?
972 Skyline Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Coram, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coram Rent Report.
What amenities does 972 Skyline Drive have?
Some of 972 Skyline Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 972 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
972 Skyline Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 972 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 972 Skyline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coram.
Does 972 Skyline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 972 Skyline Drive does offer parking.
Does 972 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 972 Skyline Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 972 Skyline Drive have a pool?
Yes, 972 Skyline Drive has a pool.
Does 972 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 972 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 972 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 972 Skyline Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 972 Skyline Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr
Coram, NY 11727
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr
Coram, NY 11727

Similar Pages

Coram 2 BedroomsCoram 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Coram Apartments with PoolCoram Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Coram Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NY
East Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYNesconset, NYYaphank, NYBellport, NYSelden, NYRocky Point, NYBay Shore, NY
Southold, NYHampton Bays, NYBabylon, NYRiverhead, NYFarmingville, NYEast Farmingdale, NYNorthport, NYHicksville, NYWest Babylon, NYCutchogue, NYWestport, CTEast Quogue, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity