Amenities

parking pool carpet range refrigerator

Spacious and bright upper Deluxe unit close to end of development. Newer carpet unit to be painted upon vacancy of current tenant. Lots of closet space and great community amenities. Non-smoking. Permit allows for 2 people maximum North Isle Board approval required with the following : 650 credit score, $45,000 annual income, $195 application fee. Pictures are from prior to tenancy.