1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system

Unit #1-16 Available 08/02/20 PINELLO PROPERTIES - Property Id: 212430



***Accepting pre- applications for rental units as of February for August tenancy .



Luxury lifestyle paired with an affordable budget! That's what the aspiration of this apartment complex was build upon. Providing an affordable and luxurious lifestyle for all of our tenants. Building a better tomorrow one complex at a time. This is Pinello Properties!



Enhancing the 21st century luxury living with beautiful white walls and cherry wood cabinetry alongside brand-name stainless steel state of the art kitchen appliances.



Amenities includes:

Refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer, oven/drive, alarm system, accompanied by cherry wood cabinetry and granite counter tops and central air. Added attractions of manicured lawns and private balconies , topped off with a serene and mesmerizing view of Copiague Lake.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1163-montauk-hwy-copiague-ny-unit-%231-16/212430

Property Id 212430



(RLNE5952822)