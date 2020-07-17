All apartments in Copiague
1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16

1163 Merrick Road · (646) 404-9770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1163 Merrick Road, Copiague, NY 11726
Hawkins Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #1-16 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1095 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
Unit #1-16 Available 08/02/20 PINELLO PROPERTIES - Property Id: 212430

***Accepting pre- applications for rental units as of February for August tenancy .

Luxury lifestyle paired with an affordable budget! That's what the aspiration of this apartment complex was build upon. Providing an affordable and luxurious lifestyle for all of our tenants. Building a better tomorrow one complex at a time. This is Pinello Properties!

Enhancing the 21st century luxury living with beautiful white walls and cherry wood cabinetry alongside brand-name stainless steel state of the art kitchen appliances.

Amenities includes:
Refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer, oven/drive, alarm system, accompanied by cherry wood cabinetry and granite counter tops and central air. Added attractions of manicured lawns and private balconies , topped off with a serene and mesmerizing view of Copiague Lake.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1163-montauk-hwy-copiague-ny-unit-%231-16/212430
Property Id 212430

(RLNE5952822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16 have any available units?
1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16 have?
Some of 1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16 currently offering any rent specials?
1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16 is pet friendly.
Does 1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16 offer parking?
No, 1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16 does not offer parking.
Does 1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16 have a pool?
No, 1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16 does not have a pool.
Does 1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16 have accessible units?
No, 1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16 does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16 has units with air conditioning.
