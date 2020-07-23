57 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Commack, NY
1 of 6
1 of 9
1 of 20
1 of 9
1 of 19
1 of 26
1 of 31
1 of 20
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 7
1 of 1
1 of 36
There must be something in the water in Commack that makes people want to talk into a microphone at an audience: Both noted sportscaster Bob Costas and famed talk-show host Rosie O'Donnell hail from here.
Commack is a mid-size town of 36,256 people, on Long Island, New York. It got its name from the original Indian inhabitants, who called it the “pleasant land,” and ever since the town was created, people have enjoyed the beautiful scenery and relaxing feeling of the area. All of this comfort does come at a price, however, as Commack has some of the most expensive real estate in the entire country, and the commute can be a killer at 30 to 80 minutes. But most residents consider it a small price to pay. See more
Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Commack provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.
Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.
Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Commack. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.