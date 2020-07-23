Apartment List
57 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Commack, NY

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Commack provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle ... Read Guide >

Commack
44 Bethany Dr
44 Bethany Drive, Commack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
This Colonial home has been updated- it features a in ground heated saltwater pool, 3 bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Den w/ gas fireplace, updated kitchen and bath. School District #10
Elwood
11 Hammond Road
11 Hammond Road, Elwood, NY
Pristine Home In A Very Desirable Area. Close In Proximity To Everything. Completely Renovated.

East Northport
76 Keane Ln
76 Keane Lane, East Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom split level. 2 full bathrooms, vaulted ceiling in the family rm, office has side entrance with its own full bath. Large fenced in backyard, New kitchen stove, New vinyl floor and freshly painted walls in the finished Bsm area.

Elwood
20 Meadow Haven Ln
20 Meadow Haven Lane, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Everything Is New Inside & Out. New kitchen w/ Soft Close Cabinets. Granite Tops/ Gleaming Hardwood Floors/ New Bath/ Windows/Roof/Siding/Insulation/Recessed Lighting. Elwood Schools

Kings Park
4 Thistle Ln
4 Thistle Lane, Kings Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Granite/SS EIK, Gleaming HWF, Large family Room, 3 BR, 2 full baths. Quiet neighborhood close to town, LIRR and Pkwy. Large private fenced in yard and wrap around deck.
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.

Greenlawn
87 Clay Pitts Road
87 Clay Pitts Road, Greenlawn, NY
This Private Beautifully Furnished 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Home is the Perfect Retreat. Updated Kitchen With Hi-End SS Appliances, Granite, Wine Refrigerator, Center Island And More! Open Floor Plan Is Perfect For Entertaining.

Dix Hills
10 Suncrest Dr
10 Suncrest Drive, Dix Hills, NY
Spacious Pebble Notch Colonial 5/6 Bedrooms, Center Isle kitchen Mid block location, Large flat Acre with heated In Ground salt water pool. Whole house Generator

Central Islip
30 Mcgowan Lane
30 Mc Gowan Lane, Central Islip, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 30 Mcgowan Lane in Central Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!

Brentwood
88 1st Street
88 1st Street, Brentwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 88 1st Street in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

Fort Salonga
10 Milemore Drive
10 Milemore Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
Amazing opportunity to spend the rest of the summer in your own paradise with 20x40 in-ground, saltwater heated pool, 2200 sq. ft. blue stone patio, covered porch for those rainy days, close to beaches, hiking trails and parks.

Fort Salonga
11 Cumberland Street
11 Cumberland Street, Fort Salonga, NY
Serenity,A Custom Built 7000 Sq.Ft. Home.On 9 Acres With Manicured Parklike Grounds.This Gated Property Offers You Total Seclusion For The Utmost In Privacy.Beautiful Kitchen With Center Island To Entertain All .

Kings Park
18 Elm Rd
18 Elm Road, Kings Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Beautifully Updated 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Ranch in Kings Park Sch Dis. Updated EIK w Porcelain tile, granite & new appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Large Family Room w wood burning Fireplace off the EIK and formal dining room.

Elwood
46 Ciro Street
46 Ciro Street, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 New Baths upstairs of a Hi Ranch. Hardwood Floors, EIK, Lr, DR. Large deck off the Dining Room

Northport
30 Hillside Place
30 Hillside Place, Northport, NY
Young Colonial Victorian Flair, 2008 Built, Front Porch, off street parking and Garage, fenced, Village location Gas Fireplace, Laundry on main, guest bath, Master suite with soaking tub and shower, double sinks, + 3 Bedrooms Full Bath

Northport
146 Bayview Avenue
146 Bayview Avenue, Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
5227 sqft
Freshly Painted and Clean!3 Bedroom Victorian in the Heart of Northport Village overlooking the Harbor & out to the Sound and Connecticut. Master Bedroom opens with French Doors out to a large Terrace w/ spectacular Waterviews.

Northport
59 Lisa Drive
59 Lisa Drive, Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2800 sqft
Lovely condo. Close distance to quaint waterfront Northport Village. Comfortable home LR has fireplace. Small decks off LR and Master bedroom. Beautiful wood floors on main level. Approx 3 miles to Northport LIRR. Generator.

Northport
69 Short Street
69 Short Street, Northport, NY
Village home near everything, New kitchen being installed. 1 car det garage. Good credit, No smoking, pets ok with landlord approval. Very private. Walk to shops, library, and park. Private beach, close to golf,train and parkway.

Hauppauge
24 Helen Ave
24 Helen Avenue, Hauppauge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Nicely updated Ranch Home Offers updated kitchen, baths,hardwood floors, windows, roof & siding. Sliders off kitchen to yard. Large detached 2 car garage

Fort Salonga
19 Hewitt
19 Hewitt Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious ranch in beach community pets ok Northport Schools large rooms, w/w carpet, cac, fireplace, wall to wall carpet, share utilities, garage and laundry with landlord Close to beach, golf and Village - A Special Way of Life!

Northport
139 Bayview Avenue
139 Bayview Avenue, Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Northport Village Waterfront attached Duplex, 30'screened porch, western views, 1car garage, rent Inc heat,No smoking,No pets, walk to Main St and yacht club. Village beaches and parks, close to boat ramps, golf courses, train station.

West Islip
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage

East Northport
167 Bellerose Ave
167 Bellerose Avenue, East Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Just Renovated Just Move in All New Washer Dryer in Unit
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,985
1323 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
City Guide for Commack, NY

There must be something in the water in Commack that makes people want to talk into a microphone at an audience: Both noted sportscaster Bob Costas and famed talk-show host Rosie O'Donnell hail from here.

Commack is a mid-size town of 36,256 people, on Long Island, New York. It got its name from the original Indian inhabitants, who called it the “pleasant land,” and ever since the town was created, people have enjoyed the beautiful scenery and relaxing feeling of the area. All of this comfort does come at a price, however, as Commack has some of the most expensive real estate in the entire country, and the commute can be a killer at 30 to 80 minutes. But most residents consider it a small price to pay. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Commack, NY

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Commack provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Commack. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

