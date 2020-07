Amenities

Newly renovated two bedroom apartment conveniently located just up the road from Bard College and a short ride to Germantown, Hudson, Red Hook and Tivoli. This downstairs apartment features hardwood floors throughout with a sparkling brand new kitchen and bath and all new appliances with hookups for washer and dryer. Could be used as a two bedroom or a one bedroom with a spacious living room. Heat included. tenant pays electric.