Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center

Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs. Our pet-friendly community offers spectacular river views, direct access to the Town of Colonie Mohawk River Park and the Mohawk-Hudson Bike Trail making this an amazing resort-like living location. Our one, two, and three bedroom units are designed to feel more like a house than an apartment with multi-level living spaces and direct entries from our connected garages. We are still here to help! We are making every effort to be compliant with social distancing recommendations but we can still assist with your needs. For those interested in renting, please call us! We can still discuss availability and email you visual tours of our property to give you a full picture of what we can offer.