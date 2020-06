Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace oven refrigerator

Character and convenience! This 1st floor unit has tons of charm and is walking distance to downtown Cohoes. Unit features eat-in kitchen, living room, plenty of closet space, 2 bedrooms and front porch. One of the bedrooms could also be a dining room, office or playroom. Must walk through 1 room to access the other. Truly unique apartment with high tin ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, decorative fireplaces and much more. Available immediately.