6 Apartments for rent in Churchville, NY

churchville
Apartments for rent in Churchville, NY
53 Units Available
Union Square Apartments
6 Goldenroot Ln, Churchville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,270
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1276 sqft
Located in North Chili close to Black Creek Park and Churchville Park. Units feature walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse.
36 Units Available
Brockport Crossings Apartments
419 Holley St, Brockport, NY
1 Bedroom
$860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to SUNY Brockport and the RTS Bus, as well as shopping, running trails and more. Newly renovated interiors with dishwasher, garbage disposal and air conditioning. Community features a basketball court and laundry facility.
6 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,060
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
6 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
3563 Big Ridge Road, Spencerport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps from Rose Turner Park, Erie Canal Heritage Trail and the Mall at Greece Ridge. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and private entrances. Community offers residents laundry, playground and dog park.
1 Unit Available
1016 Elmgrove Road 2
1016 Elmgrove Road, Monroe County, NY
Studio
$1,800
1740 sqft
Buffalo-Elmgrove Professional Park - Property Id: 284365 Professional Office Space, ready to occupy. Cornerof Elmgrove and Buffalo Road in Gates Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
2716 Nichols Street
2716 Nichols Street, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
790 sqft
This one of kind studio, located in Ogden offers nice lot size for privacy. Apartment located on the second floor. Has 1 bedroom a living room , 1 bathroom, an eat in kitchen, a laundry room and 4 closets for storage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Churchville, the median rent is $795 for a studio, $940 for a 1-bedroom, $1,165 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,459 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Churchville, check out our monthly Churchville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Churchville area include Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Rochester, Saint John Fisher College, Monroe Community College, and SUNY College at Brockport. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Churchville from include Rochester, Webster, Fairport, Victor, and Canandaigua.