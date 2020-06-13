/
/
lockport
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:09 PM
13 Apartments for rent in Lockport, NY📍
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
81 Niagara Street - Back
81 Niagara Street, Lockport, NY
Studio
$550
400 sqft
BRIGHT STUDIO WITH INCLUDED UTILITIES AND OFF STREET PARKING! This bright and wide open studio apartment is like nothing you've ever seen! With off street parking and its own private entrance, what more could you ask for in downtown Lockport!
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
461 High Street
461 High Street, Lockport, NY
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
This is a 2nd floor studio apartment with, 1 bath, bedroom/living room with kitchenette area (refrigerator, sink, microwave and cooktop) and parking for 1 car.
Results within 1 mile of Lockport
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
6992 Pepper Tree Court
6992 Pepper Tree Ct, South Lockport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1110 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath patio home with 1 car attached garage located on Peppertree Court off Bowmiller Road in Lockport. Central A/C, patio, 1 car attached garage, patio overlooking beautiful green space.
Results within 5 miles of Lockport
1 of 9
Last updated June 7 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
6301 Robinson Road - 3
6301 Robinson Road, South Lockport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$799
950 sqft
Here is your chance to live near the emerging area of the Northtowns for a fraction of the cost! This apartment is close to Cross Point Business Park, GEICO, and various other establishments located in Amherst and Lockport.
Results within 10 miles of Lockport
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
100 Sundridge
100 Sundridge Dr, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1010 sqft
Spacious two bedroom lower located near Niagara Falls Boulevard, UB's North Campus and the 990 Expressway. Eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Rent includes: basic cable tv & 24 hour emergency maintenance.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4460 Chestnut Ridge
4460 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1300 sqft
The newly built Deer Lakes Apartments are located within walking distance of UB's North Campus. Also near the 290 & 990 Expressways as well as the Niagara Falls Boulevard commercial district. Private entrances. In-unit washer & dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
45 Stonington Lane
45 Stonington Ln, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
900 sqft
Stonington Park is located in a quiet setting, but has quick access to the 290 & 990 Expressways and just minutes from UB's North Campus. Private entranced apartments with in-unit washer & dryer. Rent includes: water, trash & basic cable TV.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
96 Sundridge
96 Sundridge Dr, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1010 sqft
Spacious two bedroom lower located near Niagara Falls Boulevard, UB’s North Campus & the 990 Expressway. Eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Rent includes: basic cable tv & 24 hour emergency maintenance.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
50 Berehaven Drive
50 Berehaven Drive, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2544 sqft
Masterfully remodeled unit with 3 spacious bedroom w loads of closet space and 1.5 bathrooms, flowing open first floor with updated kitchen (kitchen appliances included).
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
7495 Transit Rd - Lower
7495 Transit Road, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7495 Transit Rd - Lower in Erie County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
105 Deer Lakes
105 Deer Run, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,145
1300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Equivalent Units Available.
1 of 1
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
116 Berehaven Drive
116 Berehaven Drive, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1260 sqft
Equivalent units also available.
1 of 1
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
161 Fairgreen Drive
161 Fairgreen Drive, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1260 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom/1.5 bath side-by-side Duplex in the Sweethome School District. Great location - close to all the conveniences that Niagara Falls Boulevard has to offer. Master has a walk-in closet. Eat-in kitchen includes appliances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lockport, the median rent is $631 for a studio, $638 for a 1-bedroom, $776 for a 2-bedroom, and $987 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lockport, check out our monthly Lockport Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lockport area include SUNY College at Brockport. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lockport from include Tonawanda, Hamburg, Brockport, Orchard Park, and Cheektowaga.