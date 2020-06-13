29 Apartments for rent in Central Islip, NY with balcony
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 70
1 of 26
1 of 5
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 30
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 28
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 31
1 of 16
1 of 7
1 of 8
1 of 17
"New York is the biggest collection of villages in the world." (- Alistair Cooke)
While New York City may contain a collection of what Alistair Cooke calls villages, its surrounding environs are made up of things called towns or even the archaic-sounding hamlets. Central Islip is one of those hamlets. Although City-Data notes the place is stocked with more than 34,000 residents, it never attained official city status. It instead remains a "hamlet" in the bigger town of Islip in the county of Suffolk on that elongated branch of land known as Long Island. Just because it lacks city status doesnt mean there’s nothing happening around those parts. For starters, Central Islip is located smack dab in the center of an island, which means two long stretches of beach are less than 10 miles to your north or south. The hamlet also makes a perfect place to land when you want to enjoy a slightly less congested and polluted environment than "the city," while remaining close enough to hop on a train or the highway for work or a shopping spree. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Central Islip renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.