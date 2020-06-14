Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

86 Apartments for rent in Cedarhurst, NY with garage

Cedarhurst apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
641 Chestnut Street
641 Chestnut Street, Cedarhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Townhouse Rental Unit on the First Floor with a private finished basement. Fully Renovated.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
300 Cedarhurst Avenue
300 Cedarhurst Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
First floor Garden apartment. One bedroom, 1 Bathroom w/a Tub, hardwood Floors, garage parking, Eat-in-kitchen, Walk to all, LIRR, Cedarhurst Park, Shopping, etc.
Results within 1 mile of Cedarhurst

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
540 Green Place
540 Green Place, Woodmere, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4 Bedroom Ranch In Woodmere Park. Renovated Eik W/Granite Countertops, Updated Appliances & Cabinets. Igs, 2 Car Garage. Move Right In, Quiet Residential Tree Lined Street.
Results within 5 miles of Cedarhurst
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central District
2 Units Available
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,427
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West End
1 Unit Available
59 Nebraska St
59 Nebraska Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1938 sqft
Westends finest. Where the sky meets the sea. This One of a Kind Modern home will be sure to exceed all your wants and expectations. No expense spared. Custom paver driveway and walkway. Radiant heat, 2 covered private decks w/ fans.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
254 W Bay Drive
254 West Bay Drive, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$37,500
Diamond Condition Waterfront Colonial On Open Bay Top Of The Line Everything! Completely Renovated Incredible Open Floor Plan Kitchen W/Stunning Open Bay Views.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
49 N Central Avenue
49 North Central Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1067 sqft
One month free rent being offered as incentive.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Central District
1 Unit Available
22 W Walnut Street
22 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautiful Westholme, Beachside Upper Apartment in Best Location, Center of Town, Close to Beach, LIRR, Shopping & Restaurants, Nicely Updated, Stainless Steel & Granite in Kitchen W/Nook & Deck, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room W/Deck,

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
450 W Valley Stream Boulevard
450 West Valley Stream Boulevard, Valley Stream, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
5 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Level House (1st Floor and 2nd Floor Only, No Basement Access).Spacious Room Throughout this Lovely Detach Expanded Tudor/Colonial. Main Level features LR w/fplc, FDR, Modern Kit, 1/2 Bath, Additional Large Extension Can Be Family Room or Bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
128 Hempstead Avenue
128 Hempstead Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
3300 sqft
Sun-filled, gorgeous home for rent. Renovated In 2003. Beautiful entry foyer leading to gourmet chefs EIK + living rm. Formal dining rm overlooking deck w/sliders 2 private yard. 1/2 Bath. Walk-up to family rm or a br.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West End
1 Unit Available
100 Kentucky Street
100 Kentucky Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Upper Unit of a Hi Ranch in West End, Attached Garage and Parking Spot in Front, Adorable Three Bedroom, EIK, Dining area, Use of Basement with Washer/Dryer, Cozy Porch and Backyard to Bque! Close to Dining, Shops, Transportation, Water Park on

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West End
1 Unit Available
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Whole House August $14000 Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Island Park
1 Unit Available
83 Ostend Road
83 Ostend Road, Island Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1230 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Whole House rental with Full Finished Basement, 1 Car Attached Garage Huge Deck Patio & Yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West End
1 Unit Available
329 New York Avenue
329 New York Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming Full House 2 Bedroom Ranch In The West End, Living Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Bath, Enclosed Front Porch, Garage, Driveway, Harwood Floors.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
168 W Hudson Street
168 West Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1844 sqft
Absolutely Mint Colonial Located In The Desirable Westholme Section Of Long Beach.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
106 Lindell Boulevard
106 Lindell Blvd, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1500 sqft
The Jetties Luxury Townhouse. Two Bedroom. Two Bathroom Duplex. Deck w/ Ocean views. Garage. Driveway. Clean-air Fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West End
1 Unit Available
1051 Oceanfront
1051 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Oceanfront Lower Corner Unit Townhouse - Fully Furnished Featuring Open Floor Plan. 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Deck Off Great Room With Gorgeous Ocean Views. Patio Off Master. Parking Inc. Garage Plus 1 Designated Parking Spot.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West End
1 Unit Available
48 Virginia Ave
48 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Gorgeous Fema Compliant Full House Rental Located In The Trendy West End. Enter Into A Full Finished Foyer With Access To The Two Car Garage With Tons Of Additional Storage. House Features Bedrooms And 1 Bath Completely Updated.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
202 Gibson Blvd
202 Gibson Boulevard, Valley Stream, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2131 sqft
District 14 schools Available August 1st Hugh 6 bedrooms 2 bath in mint condition fully renovated in 2016 walking distance to LIRR shopping center, has central air and private driveway plus car garage showing will be available as soon as phase 2

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Central District
1 Unit Available
211 Edwards Boulevard #upper
211 Edwards Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Bright and spacious enormous size 3 bedrooms,2 full baths,formal dinning room, eating kitchen,new stainless steel appliances,new washer/dryer in the unit, hardwood floors,parking.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Central District
1 Unit Available
170 W Broadway #6I
170 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Great Location, Newly renovated Building. New Heat/AC units, Windows. Granite Counters, SS Appliances. New floors w/i Custom closet. Year round Pool, Hotub, sauna, Bike storage, Parking, 24 hour concierge. City views, Out door area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bay Park
1 Unit Available
140 Williamson Street
140 Williamson Street, Bay Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
Amazing waterviews down the canal like open Bay. Completely renovated and raised FEMA compliant. Boaters delight on a quiet dead-end st w one slip inc. Hardwood floors open and spacious. SS appaliance, stone counters, CAC.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cedarhurst, NY

Cedarhurst apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

