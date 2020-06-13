1212 S Michigan Ave 2009

Amenities

Studio in South Loop at 1212 S MICHIGAN



Park Michigan high-rise apartments located at 1212 S. Michigan Ave. is the new-age luxury living experience within reach. Enhanced living and design makes coming home a pleasure. Light-filled apartments boast custom details in the downtown Chicago experience. Each spacious apartment caters to a variety of needs and views of Michigan Avenue, Lake Michigan and Downtown Chicago. *Photos might be of similar unit* *Pricing and availability subject to change*

