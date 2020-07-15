/
/
north tonawanda
106 Apartments for rent in North Tonawanda, NY📍
184 Sweeney Street
184 Sweeney Street, North Tonawanda, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1060 sqft
Beautifully renovated lofts located on the Historic Erie Canal in North Tonawanda. Walking distance to shopping & restaurants. Unit features: a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave as well as central air.
431 Fredericka St
431 Fredericka Street, North Tonawanda, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedroom House - Property Id: 208465 Please Contact Global Choice Management 717 Pine Ave Niagara Falls NY 14301 716-205-8786 Fax-716-408-0049 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
298 Robert Dr 2
298 Robert Drive, North Tonawanda, NY
2 Bedrooms
$795
298 Robert dr Unit 2 - Property Id: 249870 Brand new carpet and paint through out this spacious 2 bedroom in the constantly rising North Tonawanda market. Very clean onsite laundry room. Locked main building entry for secure building common area.
Results within 5 miles of North Tonawanda
Kenmore NW
92 Eiseman Ave Lower
92 Eiseman Avenue, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Unit Lower Available 09/01/20 92 Eiseman Ave - Property Id: 311032 Updated, Freshly painted; all brand new appliances 3 bedroom apartment is available for rent.
Kenmore
3111 Delaware Ave.
3111 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY
Studio
$1,160
1083 sqft
- (RLNE4797073)
482 Sweet Home Rd
482 Sweet Home Road, Eggertsville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 BEDROOM HOUSE NEAR UB - Property Id: 308745 DO NOT APPLY ONLINE Thank you very much for reaching out to us at Good Living Property Management LLC for your housing needs. We will be showing this property on Tuesdays.
LaSalle
3124 Main St
3124 Main Street, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$400
GREAT COMMERCIAL SPACE AND BOOTHS ON MAIN ST - Property Id: 205370 DO NOT APPLY ONLINE. This is a commercial booth space, 6 rooms total.
LaSalle
51 South 86th Street
51 South 86th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
720 sqft
Easy updated condo living for rent. 2 bedroom 1 bath condo. Kitchen opens to the living room, laundry in the unit. Common outside area includes a deck on the Niagara River. One parking spot.
104 Sundridge
104 Sundridge Dr, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1010 sqft
Spacious two bedroom upper located near Niagara Falls Boulevard, UB's North Campus and the 990 Expressway. Eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Rent includes: basic cable tv & 24 hour emergency maintenance.
1525 Amherst Manor Drive
1525 Amherst Manor Drive, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Amherst Manor is conveniently located near the 290 Expressway and within walking distance of UB's North Campus in Amherst. These spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath apartments include: a refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher & garbage disposal.
114 Sundridge
114 Sundridge Dr, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1010 sqft
Spacious two bedroom lower located near Niagara Falls Boulevard, UB's North Campus and the 990 Expressway. Eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Rent includes: basic cable tv & 24 hour emergency maintenance.
4547 Chestnut Ridge Road
4547 Chestnut Ridge Road, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Second floor 2 bedroom/2 bath Condo located in Amherst. Close to UB, the 290 Expressway and the conveniences of Niagara Falls Boulevard. Rent includes: heat, water, trash & cable tv. Master suite.
North Delaware
2522 Delaware Avenue, 1st Floor
2522 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
North Buffalo - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3-bedroom apartment is located on the first floor. You open the door to an open concept living space with an updated kitchen and breakfast bar.
Riverside Park
219 Skillen Street - 1
219 Skillen Street, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$450
625 sqft
RESIDENTIAL/COMMERCIAL LARGE NEW CONSTRUCTION GARAGE/STORAGE AREA (3 Car). Perfect for storage or small business owner looking for more space. Featuring very large space on both sides and open floor plan.
185 Denrose Drive
185 Denrose Drive, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1476 sqft
Beautifully renovated second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo. Secure 4-unit building w/intercom entry. Minutes from the 290 Expressway & UB's North Campus. Open Concept floor plan. Brazillian cherry floors & cathedral ceilings.
100 Sundridge
100 Sundridge Dr, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1010 sqft
Spacious two bedroom lower located near Niagara Falls Boulevard, UB's North Campus and the 990 Expressway. Eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Rent includes: basic cable tv & 24 hour emergency maintenance.
Paramount
1950 Sheridan Drive
1950 Sheridan Drive, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
$920
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near the 190 & 290 Expressways and within walking distance of shopping & restaurants. Apartments include: a refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal & built-in A/C unit.
4460 Chestnut Ridge
4460 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1300 sqft
The newly built Deer Lakes Apartments are located within walking distance of UB's North Campus. Also near the 290 & 990 Expressways as well as the Niagara Falls Boulevard commercial district. Private entrances. In-unit washer & dryer.
222 Frankhauser Road
222 Frankhauser Road, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1265 sqft
Beautiful three-bedroom brick ranch located in Williamsville near UB North. Freshly painted, new kitchen counters with appliances. New blinds and some new light fixtures.
4453 Chestnut Ridge Road
4453 Chestnut Ridge Road, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
London Towne has one bedroom apartments located near Niagara Falls Boulevard, UB’s North Campus as well as the 290 & 990 Expressways. Eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & garbage disposal.
4369 Chestnut Ridge Road
4369 Chestnut Ridge Road, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
984 sqft
Liberty Square is conveniently located within walking distance of UB's North Campus. Close to the 290 & 990 Expressways as well as a major commercial district. Kitchen appliances & built-in wall air conditioner included.
50 Berehaven Drive
50 Berehaven Drive, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2544 sqft
Masterfully remodeled unit with 3 spacious bedroom w loads of closet space and 1.5 bathrooms, flowing open first floor with updated kitchen (kitchen appliances included).
469 Kaymar Drive
469 Kaymar Dr, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
2634 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath side-by-side duplex is located near UB's North Campus. The property is also close to all of the conveniences Niagara Falls Boulevard offers and has great access to the 290 & 990 Expressways.
249 Niagara Falls Boulevard
249 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Eggertsville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1631 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom duplex close to shopping, bus, and UB.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In North Tonawanda, the median rent is $550 for a studio, $556 for a 1-bedroom, $677 for a 2-bedroom, and $860 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in North Tonawanda, check out our monthly North Tonawanda Rent Report.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Tonawanda from include Tonawanda, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Lockport, and Cheektowaga.