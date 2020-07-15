Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM

61 Apartments for rent in Bellmore, NY with garages

Bellmore apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
South Bellmore
2444 Seebode Court
2444 Seebode Court, Bellmore, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2230 sqft
Large colonial On cul de sac! Large living room and dining room with OSE to a patio and backyard, Large kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, family room, 4 large bedrooms (Ensuite MBR w/walk-n-closet), High
Results within 1 mile of Bellmore

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
North Bellmore
2369 Lincoln St
2369 Lincoln Street, North Bellmore, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape On A Nice Residential Block. It Includes A Huge Updated Eik, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Unfinished Full Basement. It Includes Electric. Small Behave Dod/ Cat Accepted. New Carpets Installed.
Results within 5 miles of Bellmore

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
46 Squirrel Lane
46 Squirrel Lane, Levittown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new carpeting and paint, one car detached garage in rear, use of driveway and yard. Landlord takes care of landscaping tenant responsible for watering and snow removal.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
12 Family Lane
12 Family Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Well maintained expanded ranch style with over sized living rm & great rm new eik with a bay window & fireplace Nice quiet child friendly neighborhood convenient to all! a master br on the main level & another master br upstairs.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Salisbury
105 Hardy Ln
105 Hardy Lane, Salisbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Mint Exp Ranch In Salisbury/ East Meadow Schools! 1800 Sq Ft Of Living Space! New Diamond Eik W/SS Appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
109 Periwinkle Road
109 Periwinkle Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious mint 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath colonial with detached garage. All new wood floors, freshly painted, owner maintains landscaping, cable ready, alarm system. Tenant must use oil company contracted to burner. In ground sprinkler system.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Freeport
531 Ray
531 Ray St, Freeport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1400 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath Waterfront Condo. Finished attic can be used as guest room, or an office. Granite Kit With SS appliances. Hardwood floors Water views in almost every room. Private Boat Slip. Outdoor park with gazebo. 2 Car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Bellmore
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
5 Units Available
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,104
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,784
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,084
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
6 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,657
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
30 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,924
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,620
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
31 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,825
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1203 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
20 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,774
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,737
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
13 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,110
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
2 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,985
1353 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
9 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,042
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
6 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
711 Willis Avenue
711 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Top Floor Unit. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Indoor Parking

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
128 Harding Avenue
128 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Prime Beachside Location!Immaculate Upper 3 bed.2 Bath Unit W/Pvt Deck and Garage! Priceless! Very spacious open Layout,Sep.Entrance,HWFlrs,Updated Kit,FDR,LR,Pvt Washer&Dryer.Tenant pays Electric,60% heat &Hot water. Cold Water Included. No Pets.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
223 E. Broadway
223 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Spacious Townhouse with terrace and side view of ocean. Open area to Living room with electric fireplace, dining area ,kitchen and half bath. Dark wood floors. Three bedrooms and 2 baths with w/d on same floor .

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
8 Surrey Lane
8 Surrey Lane, Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1850 sqft
Beautifully Updated Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Split / Tri-Level House In Quiet Street. Updated & Open Kitchen With Granite Counter Top. New & Updated Bathrooms, Master Bed W/ Full Bath, Bedroom W/ Full Bath, Br, Hallway 1/2 Bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Bellmore, NY

Bellmore apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

