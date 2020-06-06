All apartments in Albany
814 Lancaster St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

814 Lancaster St

814 Lancaster Street · (518) 880-9688
Location

814 Lancaster Street, Albany, NY 12203
Pine Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students.

Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity!

4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent. Conveniently located minutes to SUNY and St. Rose, hospitals, Albany Med / Law. Very quiet, and highly desired Pine Hills neighborhood.

Newly finished hardwood throughout. Large open and bright living-room. Formal dining-room with large cooking kitchen. Full basement with washer and dryer. Large private fenced yard, off street parking, and private driveway. Very clean and well maintained.

- Near bus line
- Safe and quiet location
- Hardwood floors
- Washer and Dryer
- Newer Appliances
- NO UTILITIES INCLUDED
- No smoking/smokers
- No Pet
- Must fill out and adhere to terms of rental agreement
- Credit and background checks
- 1st month and security deposit required in full up front before move in date

Plus: We also buy houses fast in Albany NY and surrounding areas. Check out Westin Home Buyers website www.WestinHomeBuyers.com. Call ?(518) 288-8781? to sell your house to us. Or refer a house to us, and get $1000 referral fee when we purchase the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Lancaster St have any available units?
814 Lancaster St has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albany, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Lancaster St have?
Some of 814 Lancaster St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Lancaster St currently offering any rent specials?
814 Lancaster St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Lancaster St pet-friendly?
No, 814 Lancaster St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albany.
Does 814 Lancaster St offer parking?
Yes, 814 Lancaster St does offer parking.
Does 814 Lancaster St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 Lancaster St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Lancaster St have a pool?
No, 814 Lancaster St does not have a pool.
Does 814 Lancaster St have accessible units?
No, 814 Lancaster St does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Lancaster St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Lancaster St has units with dishwashers.
