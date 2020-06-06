814 Lancaster St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students.



Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity!



4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent. Conveniently located minutes to SUNY and St. Rose, hospitals, Albany Med / Law. Very quiet, and highly desired Pine Hills neighborhood.



Newly finished hardwood throughout. Large open and bright living-room. Formal dining-room with large cooking kitchen. Full basement with washer and dryer. Large private fenced yard, off street parking, and private driveway. Very clean and well maintained.



- Near bus line

- Safe and quiet location

- Hardwood floors

- Washer and Dryer

- Newer Appliances

- NO UTILITIES INCLUDED

- No smoking/smokers

- No Pet

- Must fill out and adhere to terms of rental agreement

- Credit and background checks

- 1st month and security deposit required in full up front before move in date



Plus: We also buy houses fast in Albany NY and surrounding areas. Check out Westin Home Buyers website www.WestinHomeBuyers.com. Call ?(518) 288-8781? to sell your house to us. Or refer a house to us, and get $1000 referral fee when we purchase the property.