814 Lancaster St

Amenities
**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students.
Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity!
4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent. Conveniently located minutes to SUNY and St. Rose, hospitals, Albany Med / Law. Very quiet, and highly desired Pine Hills neighborhood.
Newly finished hardwood throughout. Large open and bright living-room. Formal dining-room with large cooking kitchen. Full basement with washer and dryer. Large private fenced yard, off street parking, and private driveway. Very clean and well maintained.
- Near bus line
- Safe and quiet location
- Hardwood floors
- Washer and Dryer
- Newer Appliances
- NO UTILITIES INCLUDED
- No smoking/smokers
- No Pet
- Must fill out and adhere to terms of rental agreement
- Credit and background checks
- 1st month and security deposit required in full up front before move in date
