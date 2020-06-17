All apartments in Albany
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:36 PM

47 S LAKE AV

47 South Lake Avenue · (518) 727-5653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

47 South Lake Avenue, Albany, NY 12203
Washington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment 5 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
bike storage
some paid utils
internet access
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bike storage
internet access
Gorgeous two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with beautiful water views of Washington Park! With easy access to the park, enjoy recreational activities and festivals. Secure building with welcoming foyer entry. This apartment is on the second floor and is full of natural light and beautiful woodwork. It features a large front entry, plentiful closets, formal dining room, lots of kitchen counter space, and a charming and spacious living room with bay window. The basement hosts clean, coin-operated laundry, a designated storage area and a community bike rack with easy access to the street. Rent is $1,500/month and includes heat and hot water. Tenant only responsible for electricity and cable and Internet. No smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 S LAKE AV have any available units?
47 S LAKE AV has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albany, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
What amenities does 47 S LAKE AV have?
Some of 47 S LAKE AV's amenities include dishwasher, bike storage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 S LAKE AV currently offering any rent specials?
47 S LAKE AV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 S LAKE AV pet-friendly?
No, 47 S LAKE AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albany.
Does 47 S LAKE AV offer parking?
No, 47 S LAKE AV does not offer parking.
Does 47 S LAKE AV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 S LAKE AV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 S LAKE AV have a pool?
No, 47 S LAKE AV does not have a pool.
Does 47 S LAKE AV have accessible units?
No, 47 S LAKE AV does not have accessible units.
Does 47 S LAKE AV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 S LAKE AV has units with dishwashers.
