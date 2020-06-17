47 S LAKE AV

Amenities

Gorgeous two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with beautiful water views of Washington Park! With easy access to the park, enjoy recreational activities and festivals. Secure building with welcoming foyer entry. This apartment is on the second floor and is full of natural light and beautiful woodwork. It features a large front entry, plentiful closets, formal dining room, lots of kitchen counter space, and a charming and spacious living room with bay window. The basement hosts clean, coin-operated laundry, a designated storage area and a community bike rack with easy access to the street. Rent is $1,500/month and includes heat and hot water. Tenant only responsible for electricity and cable and Internet. No smoking. No pets.