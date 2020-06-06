125 Jefferson Street - 1

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Have your business reap the benefits of becoming a part of the popular Hudson Park neighborhood. Immaculate and newly renovated open concept space with bathroom, brick, and incredible natural light. There are many possibilities for the right commercial tenant who will utilize the prime location with quick access to the 787, walking distance to the New York State Museum, Plaza, Capital and the Lark Street business district. Use of the space is up to the imagination; club, community center/cultural facility, day care center, specialty retail, office are all allowable per the USDO city of Albany code. It would work for office, retail, and whatever else the imagination will allow. The commercial restaurant with bar space next-door is also available for rent so a potential package deal is available for the right tenant whose business concept would incorporate both.