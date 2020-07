Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities

This is a convenient location right on Troy Schenectady Road yet very private with a great back and side yard. This apartment occupies the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building and include heat, hot water and electric all for a flat fee. There are 2 bedrooms, a kitchen and full bath on the 2nd floor. The living room is the 3rd floor. There is a NO pet policy and NO Smoking policy. Listing agent will accompany all showings by qualified applicants. The client uses a 3rd party for credit checks. See documents for details.