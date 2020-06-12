12 Blossom Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Your Home-Sweet-Home is calling your ........ Tastefully & Beautifully Updated, Move-In Ready, Highly Rated Suffern Schools........ Open Living-Dining Area, Stunning Hardwood Floors, Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Updated Baths, Spacious Bedrooms, Large Family Room with Exposed/Natural Brick & Cozy Fireplace, Over-sized-2-Car Garage, Paver Walkway in Front & Huge Walled Patio in Back, Manicured Lawn........ Need I say more........ Pack Your Bags & Move Right In........ Solid income & references required. Tenant must earn 3x rent (gross). First Month's Rent, One Month Security and Half Month Service Fee due at lease signing