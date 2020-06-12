All apartments in Airmont
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

12 Blossom Road

12 Blossom Road · (845) 821-6100
Location

12 Blossom Road, Airmont, NY 10901

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1846 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Your Home-Sweet-Home is calling your ........ Tastefully & Beautifully Updated, Move-In Ready, Highly Rated Suffern Schools........ Open Living-Dining Area, Stunning Hardwood Floors, Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Updated Baths, Spacious Bedrooms, Large Family Room with Exposed/Natural Brick & Cozy Fireplace, Over-sized-2-Car Garage, Paver Walkway in Front & Huge Walled Patio in Back, Manicured Lawn........ Need I say more........ Pack Your Bags & Move Right In........ Solid income & references required. Tenant must earn 3x rent (gross). First Month's Rent, One Month Security and Half Month Service Fee due at lease signing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Blossom Road have any available units?
12 Blossom Road has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Blossom Road have?
Some of 12 Blossom Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Blossom Road currently offering any rent specials?
12 Blossom Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Blossom Road pet-friendly?
No, 12 Blossom Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Airmont.
Does 12 Blossom Road offer parking?
Yes, 12 Blossom Road does offer parking.
Does 12 Blossom Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Blossom Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Blossom Road have a pool?
No, 12 Blossom Road does not have a pool.
Does 12 Blossom Road have accessible units?
No, 12 Blossom Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Blossom Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Blossom Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Blossom Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Blossom Road does not have units with air conditioning.
