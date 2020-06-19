All apartments in Sparks
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

Location

6907 Poco Bueno Circle, Sparks, NV 89436
Wingfield Springs

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2014 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bed, 2 bath home in Wingfield Springs. Minutes away from multiple parks, walking trails and shopping malls including restaurants. Also includes a 3 car garage. Home will be available to view on or around June 19th. Sorry, no pets. Monthly rent - $1,895 with a $1,995 deposit. 12 month lease. TENANT OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1

Amenities: none

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6907 Poco Bueno Circle have any available units?
6907 Poco Bueno Circle has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
Is 6907 Poco Bueno Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6907 Poco Bueno Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6907 Poco Bueno Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6907 Poco Bueno Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 6907 Poco Bueno Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6907 Poco Bueno Circle does offer parking.
Does 6907 Poco Bueno Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6907 Poco Bueno Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6907 Poco Bueno Circle have a pool?
No, 6907 Poco Bueno Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6907 Poco Bueno Circle have accessible units?
No, 6907 Poco Bueno Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6907 Poco Bueno Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6907 Poco Bueno Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6907 Poco Bueno Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6907 Poco Bueno Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
