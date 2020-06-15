All apartments in Sparks
Home
/
Sparks, NV
/
6785 Peppergrass Dr.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

6785 Peppergrass Dr.

6785 Peppergrass Drive · (775) 622-1445 ext. 5
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6785 Peppergrass Drive, Sparks, NV 89436
Pioneer Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6785 Peppergrass Dr. · Avail. Jun 30

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
6785 Peppergrass Dr. Available 06/30/20 Gorgeous, Brand New House in Wing Field Springs!! - Come see this gorgeous home located in in the expanding Wingfield Springs Community in Sparks, close to shopping, banks, and restaurants. This three bedroom, two bathroom and two car garage home is brand new with upgraded appliances, granite counter tops and lots of storage space and closets. Washer, Dryer, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave and Stove as included for your convenience. Call us today to schedule a showing, you don't want to miss this one!!!

**fully furnished is optional.

Tenant responsible for landscaping.

Pets are on approval. Pet deposits may vary, starting at $250 per pet. Pets are subject to pet rent, a minimum of $25 per pet and/or nonrefundable pet fees. (restrictions-limits:)

**if the property you are applying to allows pets or you have a service/companion animal, your animal will have to be screened through https://www.petscreening.com/referral/NBinwPOtrC6s prior to your pet being approved, delay in screening your pet will delay your application. Pet Screening is done through a third party and is mandatory as part of the application process.

**please refer to our descriptions for the most accurate information on amenities and utilities included as other sites may export information differently that may not always be accurate.

Utilities Included: none
Utilities NOT Included:water, trash, sewer, electric and gas
Utilities Tenant billed monthly in addition to Rent: sewer $45, trash $21
Liability Insurance (REQUIRED): Tenant Liability Insurance of $9.50 per month (unless tenant provides proof at lease signing). Pet renters insurance is also required on each approved pet. Pets restrictions vary per property.
Filter Easy (REQUIRED-if it applies to the property): Enrollment in Filter Easy program $10 per month (unless property does not have filters). Appropriate sized HVAC filters delivered every 3 months for tenant to change out.

(Please note that availability dates are subject to change based on actual move out dates, property condition, vendor schedule and material availability.)
Pictures and info may or may not be most current. Tenant to verify all info provided.
Property may be in process of clean/maintenance turnover and may not be move in ready at time of viewing. However, Realty Boulevard will ensure property is ready upon date of move in.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS
To view this property or any of our great homes call 775-622-1445 EXT 111 or request a showing by emailing frontdesk@realtyblvd.net**

For our entire current inventory please visit www.RealtyBLVD.net
www.RealtyBLVD.net is updated daily, Monday-Friday. Our office hours are Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. We have a 24/7 emergency and maintenance line as well as showings 7 days a week by calling our showing line.
Realty Boulevard
7510 Longley Lane Suite 102
Reno, NV 89511
Office (775) 622-1445
Fax (775) 622-1227

SCAM ALERT
Please be advised that any and all communication on Realty Boulevard's rentals and/or properties for sale are done directly through REALTY BOULEVARD (775) 622-1445, Located at 7510 Longley Lane Suite 102 Reno, NV 89511. If you're lead to believe you're in contact directly to a homeowner or told that we are on vacation/working from another state odds are it is a scam. Please be aware and contact us DIRECTLY at (775) 622-1445 with any questions or concerns.

(RLNE4448085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6785 Peppergrass Dr. have any available units?
6785 Peppergrass Dr. has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 6785 Peppergrass Dr. have?
Some of 6785 Peppergrass Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6785 Peppergrass Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6785 Peppergrass Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6785 Peppergrass Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6785 Peppergrass Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 6785 Peppergrass Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6785 Peppergrass Dr. does offer parking.
Does 6785 Peppergrass Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6785 Peppergrass Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6785 Peppergrass Dr. have a pool?
No, 6785 Peppergrass Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6785 Peppergrass Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6785 Peppergrass Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6785 Peppergrass Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6785 Peppergrass Dr. has units with dishwashers.
