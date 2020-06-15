Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

6785 Peppergrass Dr. Available 06/30/20 Gorgeous, Brand New House in Wing Field Springs!! - Come see this gorgeous home located in in the expanding Wingfield Springs Community in Sparks, close to shopping, banks, and restaurants. This three bedroom, two bathroom and two car garage home is brand new with upgraded appliances, granite counter tops and lots of storage space and closets. Washer, Dryer, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave and Stove as included for your convenience. Call us today to schedule a showing, you don't want to miss this one!!!



**fully furnished is optional.



Tenant responsible for landscaping.



Pets are on approval. Pet deposits may vary, starting at $250 per pet. Pets are subject to pet rent, a minimum of $25 per pet and/or nonrefundable pet fees. (restrictions-limits:)



**if the property you are applying to allows pets or you have a service/companion animal, your animal will have to be screened through https://www.petscreening.com/referral/NBinwPOtrC6s prior to your pet being approved, delay in screening your pet will delay your application. Pet Screening is done through a third party and is mandatory as part of the application process.



**please refer to our descriptions for the most accurate information on amenities and utilities included as other sites may export information differently that may not always be accurate.



Utilities Included: none

Utilities NOT Included:water, trash, sewer, electric and gas

Utilities Tenant billed monthly in addition to Rent: sewer $45, trash $21

Liability Insurance (REQUIRED): Tenant Liability Insurance of $9.50 per month (unless tenant provides proof at lease signing). Pet renters insurance is also required on each approved pet. Pets restrictions vary per property.

Filter Easy (REQUIRED-if it applies to the property): Enrollment in Filter Easy program $10 per month (unless property does not have filters). Appropriate sized HVAC filters delivered every 3 months for tenant to change out.



(Please note that availability dates are subject to change based on actual move out dates, property condition, vendor schedule and material availability.)

Pictures and info may or may not be most current. Tenant to verify all info provided.

Property may be in process of clean/maintenance turnover and may not be move in ready at time of viewing. However, Realty Boulevard will ensure property is ready upon date of move in.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS

To view this property or any of our great homes call 775-622-1445 EXT 111 or request a showing by emailing frontdesk@realtyblvd.net**



For our entire current inventory please visit www.RealtyBLVD.net

www.RealtyBLVD.net is updated daily, Monday-Friday. Our office hours are Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. We have a 24/7 emergency and maintenance line as well as showings 7 days a week by calling our showing line.

Realty Boulevard

7510 Longley Lane Suite 102

Reno, NV 89511

Office (775) 622-1445

Fax (775) 622-1227



SCAM ALERT

Please be advised that any and all communication on Realty Boulevard's rentals and/or properties for sale are done directly through REALTY BOULEVARD (775) 622-1445, Located at 7510 Longley Lane Suite 102 Reno, NV 89511. If you're lead to believe you're in contact directly to a homeowner or told that we are on vacation/working from another state odds are it is a scam. Please be aware and contact us DIRECTLY at (775) 622-1445 with any questions or concerns.



(RLNE4448085)