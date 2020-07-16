5398 Siltstone Way

Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Beautiful single story 4 bedroom 3 full baths, 2 car garage, Living room dining area combo. Spacious kitchen is open to family room w/fireplace. Master bedroom & 2nd bedroom w/full baths. Master has access to the back yard double sinks, garden tub, separate shower stall, & huge walk-in closet. Tenant occupied, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB. Available NOW! Rent $ 1995 Deposit $2095. No Pets allowed.Tenants are responsible for all utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1