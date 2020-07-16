All apartments in Sparks
5398 Siltstone Way

5398 Siltstone Way · (775) 204-3410
Location

5398 Siltstone Way, Sparks, NV 89436
Los Altos Parkway

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 23

$1,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2028 sqft

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single story 4 bedroom 3 full baths, 2 car garage, Living room dining area combo. Spacious kitchen is open to family room w/fireplace. Master bedroom & 2nd bedroom w/full baths. Master has access to the back yard double sinks, garden tub, separate shower stall, & huge walk-in closet. Tenant occupied, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB. Available NOW! Rent $ 1995 Deposit $2095. No Pets allowed.Tenants are responsible for all utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5398 Siltstone Way have any available units?
5398 Siltstone Way has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 5398 Siltstone Way have?
Some of 5398 Siltstone Way's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5398 Siltstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
5398 Siltstone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5398 Siltstone Way pet-friendly?
No, 5398 Siltstone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 5398 Siltstone Way offer parking?
Yes, 5398 Siltstone Way offers parking.
Does 5398 Siltstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5398 Siltstone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5398 Siltstone Way have a pool?
No, 5398 Siltstone Way does not have a pool.
Does 5398 Siltstone Way have accessible units?
No, 5398 Siltstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5398 Siltstone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5398 Siltstone Way does not have units with dishwashers.
